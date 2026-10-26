Zohran: No Voter ID Needed & Your Vote Is Secure

Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to vote early from October 24 through November 1, emphasizing that nothing should block access to the ballot box.

In a video, he said most registered voters don’t need ID because their identities are verified by signature matching, though first-time mail registrants missing certain details may need ID or an affidavit.

The clip fueled debate over whether easy access aligns with security claims, with some highlighting international ID requirements while others stress voting accessibility. He cast his ballot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first day.

Mamdani likely wants noncitizens to vote, but if you say that, you will get pilloried. B

By the way, Michigan, a vote for El Sayed is a vote for the Hell we have in New York City.

You don’t need ID to vote, but your vote is secure???

Nothing and no one should stand between New Yorkers and their right to vote — least of all the government. Early voting is happening now through November 1. Election Day is November 3. See you at the polls! https://t.co/Z5dxCDFFVF — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 26, 2026

Image: Wikimedia Commons