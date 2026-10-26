Top Brazilian Official Calls for Seizure of Bolsonaro’s Passport & Charges

During the debate between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula threatened to prosecute Bolsonaro. We now have one of his communist allies demanding the confiscation of Flavio’s passport. She’s demanding his arrest. She is actually a male.

Left-wing Brazilian Federal Deputy Duda Salabert announces a motion to seize right-wing Flavio Bolsonaro’s passport and throw him in prison after Lula’s questionable victory

Salabert: “I have just requested the seizure of Flávio Bolsonaro’s passport. The next step for this criminal is to try to flee Brazil to avoid facing the various inquiries in his name. He needs to be arrested soon. We cannot allow him to join his brother in the U.S. to plot against national sovereignty!”

Minutes after the race was called, Salabert, a transgender, also posted, “We won! Now it’s prison for Flavio Bolsonaro!”

You should expect nothing less from communists. Keep this in mind when you vote in the USA this November.

Image: Wikimedia Commons