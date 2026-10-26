Trump Administration Cancels Thousands of Birth Tourist Visas

According to the White House, the Trump administration has revoked 4000 visas tied to birth tourism. This followed executive actions to target this practice, which endangers national security. The practice gave us people like Hasan Piker.

The revocations include hundreds of Chinese nationals and global travelers for misrepresentation, concealed pregnancies, and falsified travel plans.

A State Department directive instructed diplomats to review visa, travel, and flight manifest records back to January 24, 2020. The purpose was to identify suspected birth-tourism cases. This followed the Supreme Court’s June 30, 2026 ruling in Trump v. Barbara. It affirmed that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to children born on US soil. Many felt it was a ludicrous decision based on today’s problems.

President Trump responded. On August 6, President Trump signed a directive ordering the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to deny or revoke business licenses, block entry, and penalize commercial facilitation networks marketing birth tourism services.

Lifetime Bans and Prison

Facilitators are considered to be engaging in willful misrepresentation. This results in permanent ineligibility to enter the United States.

People who coach clients to lie about pregnancies, or falsify travel plans and applications could spend 10 years in prison and pay substantial fines. Those who instruct their clients to lie to consular officers could face up to five years in prison. If the network fabricates identities or steals credentials to book housing or doctor appointments, a conviction triggers a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years on top of other penalties.

Financial and organized crime penalties could put someone in prison for up to 20 years.

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