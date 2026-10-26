60 Minutes’ Hit Piece on Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens

60 Minutes wants you to be shocked at the removal of people here illegally who are being sent to Ghana, because Ghana then ships them home. The US pays these countries to take them. They are deported according to the law and the judge’s rulings.

I anxiously await the 60 Minutes segment on the victims of unvetted illegal aliens allowed into the country to steal, rape, and murder Americans and immigrants here legally.

60 Minutes obtained the names of 63 people on a deportation flight from Texas to West Africa. Of the 19 people we reached who were sent to Ghana, 17 say Ghana then transported them against their will to their home countries — places U.S. immigration judges had ruled they should not be returned to. A Department of Homeland Security lawyer told 60 Minutes he was not aware of cases in which Ghana had sent deportees home against their will. He also said he believes third-country removals have prevented crimes and made Americans safer. https://t.co/iNOFiDCmif — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

DHS Responds

The Department of Homeland Security posted the histories of some of these beauties, and I would be surprised if they weren’t wanted for crimes at home. Under the previous president, one border rule was that Border Patrol didn’t need to check their histories in their own countries. It would have been pointless anyway since they were throwing their IDs away before they crossed. That was okayed also.

So we have rapists, robbers, gang members, murderers, domestic abusers, and more. Many are guilty of several of these crimes, and that is only since they were in the United States. Name one person who would hire them to walk their dogs.

What they fail to mention is that some are just here to change us into the hellhole they left.

Remember Laken Riley.

One person responding to 60 Minutes wrote:

WHO CARES? They turned down the option of voluntary deportation to a country of their choice plus a cash payment.

People who break into your house don’t have the option of choosing where they go. We’re not running a travel agency here, guys.

Another wrote:

Whenever I see these weekly predictable stories from 60 minutes, I’m reminded of my reason why I’m fully supportive of all deportations. Meet Nate, a fellow Gamecock and classmate of my children. Nate was on his way home after class when an illegal alien killed him in a hit-and-run. This should have NEVER happened. But 60 minutes wants to try to demonize the US for cleaning up Biden’s mess. I’ll never back down from this argument. They alllll must go!

And another:

Shame on Ghana. They should allow dangerous foreign criminals into their country without question.

Still another:

Don’t care.

They made the poor choice of coming here illegally and remaining here illegally.

Choices have consequences.

We’re not getting the best.

Here’s another post:

60 Minutes just got caught leaving out the best part. They sold America a sob story about a "Texas father" who got deported with no criminal record. What they didn’t tell you is that he’s an illegal alien from Mali who has had a final removal order from a judge since 2012. DHS’s top lawyer pulled his file. The reason he gave for fearing a return to Mali was that he’s gay. The man is married to a woman and has kids. That’s the asylum scam in one case file. 60 Minutes didn’t uncover a wrongful deportation. Either they got played, or they played you. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 26, 2026

Featured Image: “U.S. Customs and Border Protection”.