The Most Common Ammunition Cartridges in the World Are…

What are the most common ammunition cartridges worldwide?

Ammo.com reviewed some of the most common options, then narrowed them down using sales revenue, search interest, and manufacturers’ footprints to answer that question.

Here are a few of the highlights from our latest report:

9mm cartridges account for 30.4% of retail ammunition revenue and scored 81 out of 100 on Google Trends over the past five years, as of October 2026.

An estimated 2.5 billion .22 LR rounds are produced annually.

The eight most common cartridges worldwide account for roughly 76.5% of internal ammo revenue.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 9mm and 22LR are among the most common. But other cartridges are popular, too!

Please read and share the full report, linked here.

Featured Image: Pexels