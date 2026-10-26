Mike Rogers Takes Down El Sayed-Loving Kristen Welker

Mike Rogers goes for a nice takedown here. Kristen Welker tries to talk over him. As she defends the Muslim Brotherhood admirer, Welker runs out of words.

Welker claimed he disavowed the Brotherhood in an interview with her, but he only said he wasn’t a member. That’s likely true, but his family members are in the Brotherhood, and he is the only candidate the Brotherhood is funding.

All you have to do is look at his views to know where the candidate is coming from.

🔥 WOW. @MikeRogersForMI TAKES DOWN NBC’s Kristen Welker covering for El-Sayed “I don’t understand the national press. They have to work and TWIST THEMSELVES IN KNOTS not to understand, Abdul’s relationship with the thinking of the Muslim Brotherhood.” “He has getting money from groups that support the Muslim Brotherhood… Hamas and Hezbollah.” He won’t answer the New York Times. He won’t answer the local newspaper. You are giving him a PASS for something he should be held ACCOUNTABLE for!” — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 25, 2026

He told her she’s giving him a pass on something he should be held accountable. Rogers also explained that the Brotherhood is very extreme and Muslim nations have banned him. He also told her that El Sayed supported purging the press and the police, and made women second class citizens.

The fact that he won’t answer questions about it says it all.

Mike Rogers: “I Got It, You’re Trying To Defend Abdul”; Kristen Welker Challenges Michigan Senate Candidate Over Muslim Brotherhood Claims And His Own 2012 Remarks On NBC’s Meet the Press, Kristen Welker challenged Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers over his accusations against Democratic challenger Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and questioned him about his own 2012 comments on the Muslim Brotherhood. Welker noted that El-Sayed had denied ties to the organization and explained that a letter he signed supported Egyptian protesters opposing a dictator, not the Muslim Brotherhood as a group. She also read Rogers’ past remarks acknowledging that the United States might need to engage with moderate members of the organization. Rogers accused Welker of defending El-Sayed and argued that the candidate should be held accountable for his past statements, alleged family connections and campaign funding. The exchange puts the Muslim Brotherhood controversy at the center of Michigan’s Senate race ahead of the midterms, as MAGA Republicans and Democrats clash over national security, political accountability and allegations surrounding El-Sayed. The dispute unfolds alongside broader debates over President Donald Trump, tariffs, Canada and the Iran War, with Republicans and Democratic Socialists competing for voters across Michigan. — News is Dead (@newsisdead) October 25, 2026

Image: Screenshot from enclosed clips.