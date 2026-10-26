Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

Mike Rogers Takes Down El Sayed-Loving Kristen Welker

M Dowling

Mike Rogers goes for a nice takedown here. Kristen Welker tries to talk over him. As she defends the Muslim Brotherhood admirer, Welker runs out of words.

Welker claimed he disavowed the Brotherhood in an interview with her, but he only said he wasn’t a member. That’s likely true, but his family members are in the Brotherhood, and he is the only candidate the Brotherhood is funding.

All you have to do is look at his views to know where the candidate is coming from.

He told her she’s giving him a pass on something he should be held accountable. Rogers also explained that the Brotherhood is very extreme and Muslim nations have banned him. He also told her that El Sayed supported purging the press and the police, and made women second class citizens.

The fact that he won’t answer questions about it says it all.

Image: Screenshot from enclosed clips.

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