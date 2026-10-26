Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

If Noncitizens Vote, the Vote Is Counted

M Dowling

Bill Essayli posted this clip with a comment by the Ninth Circuit. If a noncitizen votes, it will be counted.

That is true; once the ballot is counted, you can’t pull it back. That’s true in every state, not just California. You have to stop it before, which is why you need voter ID.

Speaker 1: “I don’t think anyone disputes that. I think the government is saying that we should stop the vote from counting, an illegal vote from counting. Well, you would agree that if there is an illegal citizen, I mean a non-citizen, that votes, and we don’t stop it now, that vote, that ballot will then be counted. Correct?”

Speaker 2: “That’s that’s absolutely correct.”

Democrats want foreigners to decide our future. “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” Joseph Stalin.

Something that never happens does happen.

Gab