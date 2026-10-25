The Military-Style Tabletop Exercises for a Color Revolution

Attorney Robert Gouveia shared a clip describing Senator Elissa Slotkin‘s military-style tabletop exercises to run a shadow government if the midterms fall short. Click the link to watch.

This plot fits Slotkin’s CIA background, but not a Constitutional Republic.

As we noted previously, Data Republican uncovered the American Left’s plan to set up a shadow government that would eventually emerge to take control of the United States. They envision sending out foot soldiers, forcing President Trump to declare martial law. Democrats would then claim the federal government had become illegitimate. Finally, they would call for governors to assume power.

This didn’t come out of thin air. Data Republican uncovered it in extensive documents and videos. They describe a color revolution, which Slotkin, a former CIA operative, knows well. They appear to be setting up a parallel government based on a manufactured claim that the government is illegitimate. They will take a hoax like the Russia collusion and weaponize it.

Recently, Senator Elissa Slotkin told students to fear serving in a Republican government. It came off as a threat. Her “deterrence” method, as she calls it, targeted students who work for Donald Trump.

Gouveia also explains the traitorous plan that Danielle Reiff of the Democracy Renewal Group has in store for America, as Data posted. It’s more of the same.

Data Republican said to feel free to share the AI Primer she put together as follows.

🚨🚨 THE ILLEGITIMACY PLAYBOOK / THE DEMOCRACY FILES: A PRIMER 🚨 I will be using this thread to track all drops, so bookmark it. I spent most of yesterday backing everything (now 312 gigabytes) up in various sources and getting the materials out to others. I also produced an AI video (below) to explain the whole thing to others are not on 𝕏 – feel free to distribute. Here’s the primer: USAID, the foreign aid agency, had a democracy office. Inside the agency, it was called DRG. Officially, DRG administered “democracy assistance.” They’d go inside countries they thought were sliding into authoritarianism and help the opposition there. That assistance included election monitoring, judicary support, independent media, and civil society building. You may have heard the term “color revolution.” The model comes from Serbia in 2000, where trained student activists brought down Milosevic with the help of Western governments, after sustained protests. With the help of USAID’s democracy office, this model was implemented in many other countries to topple governments: Georgia’s “Rose Revolution” in 2003, Ukraine’s “Orange Revolution” in 2004, and many more. Then last year, DOGE shut down USAID. But the USAID democracy office didn’t stop. They formed a group called the Democracy Renewal Group, the same initials as their office (USAID Democracy, Human Rights, Governance). Their goal: apply their own playbook to the United States itself. This goal became a plan, called Renew American Democracy (RAD). It invoked the “4 B’s” framework. Block – use lawfare and protests to make life harder for the Trump administration. Bridge & Belong – control dialogue and win people over. The final and most important B is Build. Build means redesigning the American government itself, and the crisis is the opening. In their own words:

“We can take that breakdown moment and leverage it for a big structural reform, you know, refounding moment.” – Danielle Reiff, DRG lead. Calls show DRG working alongside DSA on ideas of creating a different government, one that does away with the Constitution itself. DRG does not run the Block operations. They hand it to UDA, the United Democracy Alliance. One organizer calls it a “huge galaxy”: lawsuits, street protests, non-cooperation. They list No Kings, Indivisible, MoveOn, 50501, and many other mega-activist NGOs among their members. Another organizer calls UDA Erica Chenoweth’s project. Chenoweth is the Harvard professor behind the three-and-half-percent rule of regime change: get that share of a country’s populace onto the streets, and historically, the movement wins. The UDA is very “hush-hush.” They have no website, no roster, no filings. Then come the red lines: things the Trump administration could do, such as calling the Insurrection Act on protesters, that would mean that the federal government, in their words, “crosses the threshold into illegitimacy.” Nobody voted on those lines. There was no public debate. These red lines were developed within secretive working groups, and in a paper addressed to governors and staff. In the words of Reiff/DRG:

“So that if there is a red line crossed in terms of a Constitutional crisis, like everyone’s already pre-organized. And so Mike Smith actually said, he goes, oh, you guys have the day after tomorrow plan.” Cross a line, and the paper’s options include states refusing to lend their resources to federal officials, and governors convening what it calls a “Third Continential Congress.” Running the UDA’s Insurrection Act working group: Rear Admiral Mike Smith (RET) of National Security Leaders of America (NSL4A). NSL4A is also credited with operationalizing UDA, the blocking operations. NSL4A consists of about 1,600 ex-officers, spies, diplomats. They’re turning red lines into indicators and running a situation room to monitor them throughout the midterms and beyond. The NSL4A’s lawyers told them to stop recording meetings in case of subpoenas. But the rest of the network continued to record. DRG works in conjunction with Renew to Thrive (R2T), which ended up accidentally publishing 400+ calls and thousands of documents. These calls and documents were never meant for our eyes, but it’s them, on tape. Thousands of NGOs and billions of dollars are involved in this endeavor. Most of them believe they’re saving democracy. The problem is that people who spent their careers deciding when other countries’ governments had lost their legitimacy wrote that test for ours, in private, and planned for what comes after. Who decides when your government is legitimate? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 22, 2026

Data shares numerous documents and videos. Here are a few: here, here, and here. These people are traitors. These people are guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton also engaged in tabletop exercises. They aren’t playing games. This is a plan many on the American Left hope to implement.

Conspirators’ Coalition? Holder’s Real-Time Roleplaying with Activists! Vote like the country’s survival is at stake because it is. The war game session included a group of activist groups and experts from civil society. Former Attorney General Eric Holder discussed conducting war games or tabletop exercises to prepare for and combat potential election interference. These exercises involve strategizing against various scenarios, such as illegal ballot rejections, seizure of cast ballots, the deployment of the military, or misinformation campaigns. Holder worked with Hillary Clinton to conduct a tabletop exercise at his law firm’s office. The session included a group of activist groups and experts from civil society. Holder has also engaged in similar exercises with members of Congress on Capitol Hill, specifically coordinating with Congressman Joe Morelli of New York, who was designated by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to lead these efforts. To increase the realism of these war games, they incorporated roleplaying elements, such as individuals acting as news anchors and presenting unconfirmed reports on screen to test how the group would respond in real time. Within their war games and tabletop exercises, participants considered the scenario of the President invoking the Insurrection Act to intervene in an electoral setting. Former Attorney General Eric Holder noted that while this falls into the outer reaches of potential threats, they have thought about and prepared to litigate and figure out ways in which they can push back on such an action. Holder further clarified that using such powers in peacetime during an election would be unprecedented, stating that really is using powers there that have never been used before in peacetime and with regard to an electoral setting. — Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist Warrior (@Andreafreedom76) October 25, 2026

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