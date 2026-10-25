Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

The Military-Style Tabletop Exercises for a Color Revolution

M Dowling

Attorney Robert Gouveia shared a clip describing Senator Elissa Slotkin‘s military-style tabletop exercises to run a shadow government if the midterms fall short. Click the link to watch.

This plot fits Slotkin’s CIA background, but not a Constitutional Republic.

As we noted previously, Data Republican uncovered the American Left’s plan to set up a shadow government that would eventually emerge to take control of the United States. They envision sending out foot soldiers, forcing President Trump to declare martial law. Democrats would then claim the federal government had become illegitimate. Finally, they would call for governors to assume power.

This didn’t come out of thin air. Data Republican uncovered it in extensive documents and videos. They describe a color revolution, which Slotkin, a former CIA operative, knows well. They appear to be setting up a parallel government based on a manufactured claim that the government is illegitimate. They will take a hoax like the Russia collusion and weaponize it.

Recently, Senator Elissa Slotkin told students to fear serving in a Republican government. It came off as a threat. Her “deterrence” method, as she calls it, targeted students who work for Donald Trump.

Gouveia also explains the traitorous plan that Danielle Reiff of the Democracy Renewal Group has in store for America, as Data posted. It’s more of the same.

Data Republican said to feel free to share the AI Primer she put together as follows.

Data shares numerous documents and videos. Here are a few: here, here, and here. These people are traitors. These people are guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton also engaged in tabletop exercises. They aren’t playing games. This is a plan many on the American Left hope to implement.

Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons

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