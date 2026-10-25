Eric Holder Reveals Democrats’ Plan to Purge Government

If one is to believe Barack Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, the communists are not the aberration; rather, America First Republicans are. Democrats plan to purge the Justice Department of the Harmeet Dhillons. He plans to go back to the day when he was trafficking guns to cartels, debanking conservatives, targeting conservative 501 c’s, and launching hoax Russiagate and Trump Tower ping conspiracies.

When he talks about norms, he means the days of Democrat power. The biggest problem is that they aren’t Democrats anymore.

If Democrats get back in, prepare for purges, all-out assaults on Republicans, open borders, and spending until we collapse. I imagine a stacked Supreme Court is in the offing as well.

Obama’s AG just laid out the Democratic plan. Eric Holder on MS NOW about Harmeet Dhillon’s hires at DOJ: “They got to go. They just got to go. This is not a time for timidity.” They want the power back to purge. https://t.co/XRD9J6wkPT — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2026

Transcript

“Take this for what it is. This is an aberration. This is a 234-year aberration, and it’s going to take some time to build and rebuild the reputation of the Justice Department. Given all of the power that this Supreme Court has given to the executive branch, you can certainly make huge personnel changes within the Justice Department.

“All those people who Harmeet Dillon has hired, for instance, in the Civil Rights Division and turned around what the historic mission of that division has been, they got to go. They just got to go.

“So whatever. This is not the time to get rid of all those Harmeet Dillons appointed to those positions. This is not a time for timidity. The power that the Supreme Court has given to the executive branch, to the president, has got to be used by, hopefully, the next Democratic president to restore some sense of order, balance, and the norms that have governed the Justice Department for decades. You have to see this for what it is.”

Image: Wikimedia Commons from DonkeyHotey