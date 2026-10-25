Savaging Mass Immigration

During a campaign in Perry, Georgia, President Trump blasted the destruction that mass immigration has caused in the Western World.

“Migrants from terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia. Remember what I called them? Shithouse countries… I said, ‘Why do we always have to take people from shithouse countries? Why can’t we take people from, like, well, Norway, Sweden?'”

He said 98% of the Somalis don’t work. The actual stats are: 70% of working-age Somali adults in Minnesota are employed; 81% of Somalis receive some form of welfare. About 89% of Somalis with children are on some form of welfare. That is not sustainable.

President Trump exaggerated to make the point, but the point is accurate while the stat is not.

Mass Immigration is destroying the Western World, bolstering the minority Communist and Socialist base as they rampage through cities in the Western World and in the United States.

The Deportees Are Coming Back

According to Hakeem Jeffries, when Democrats are in power, they will bring back all deported illegal aliens at taxpayer expense.

The Democrats will bring back all of the illegals who’ve been deported already: Reporter: “Will the Congress under your leadership bring back the [illegal aliens] deported to third countries like Africa?” Hakeem Jeffries: “We do.” *nods yes repeatedly* https://t.co/tJR8FpGQhh — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 16, 2026

Stephen Miller said in an interview with Jesse Waters:

The Democrat Party’s objective is to flood the West with millions upon millions of illegals from the developing world, from the poor nations of the world, the failed states of the world, the collapsing states of the world, believing that in so doing, they will collapse the West, they will collapse the middle class, they will collapse the population that has lived here before the migrants came, and in so doing, they think in the rubble of that they can rule, they can sit on top the pile of ashes.

Ask yourself this: Why is it that Democrats are so insistent that unlimited numbers of illegals from countries that are incapable of managing their own affairs come here?

He added that they have no chance of assimilating and have affected our quality of life.

In another interview with Martha MacCallum, he said:

By the way, do you know why so many of these unaccompanied alien migrants are being put to work for slave wages and in slave conditions all across California: to pay off their cartel debts? The Democratic Party is funneling these profits from rape, profits from exploitation, and yes, profits from murder into the hands of the cartels that control the north of Mexico, that assassinate politicians, that assassinate judges, that assassinate women and children, and that smuggle fentanyl into our country.

Cartels are waging war against America, and their allies are the Democrat Party, and their allies are the Democrat politicians that are incentivizing these migrant mobs to try to murder our ICE officers in cold blood. I never thought we would ever see the day when Democrat politicians would use language and use rhetoric that would encourage illegal aliens and radical left nonprofits to try to murder ICE officers. But that’s where we are right now..

As an Aside, After Smoking Mass Immigration, Here Is Some Good News

Another multi-billion-dollar deal for Georgia.