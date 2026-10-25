Conservatives Win Premiership in B.C. for First Time in 98 Years

The Conservative Party of British Columbia, commonly known as the BC Conservatives and colloquially known as the Tories, is a provincial political party in British Columbia, Canada.

They just won the premiership for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Lorne Doerkson will become the premier.

Luck, smarts, and hard work played a role.

The Opposition Made Mistakes

Five weeks ago, conservatives toppled the incumbent B.C. NDP party to win the majority. Premier David Eby had called a special election two years early, thinking he’d solidify the party’s role in government. He lost and resigned.

Also five weeks ago, Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as the party leader, leaving it in disarray.

The Centre B.C. Lorne Doerkson was on vacation in Africa when he won.

The Conservative Party hadn’t won since 1928. The New Democrats have the smallest caucus since the 2001 election and have only two seats.

Conservatives coalesced around Doerkson and sent out their economic message. They had hired liberal organizers as their campaign managers.