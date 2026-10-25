Michigan Candidate Credibly Receives Funds from Radicals

Michigan Senatorial candidate Abdul El Sayed has been accused of taking money from overseas. James O’Keefe has been investigating, and while he didn’t find overseas addresses, he did find outside groups that can raise unlimited sums and spend them to elect a candidate. Public filings show more than $20 million in outside spending to support El Sayed. One of the groups is the Unity and Justice Fund, which has spent nearly $1,000,000 to help elect him on canvassers, texting, palm cards, and billboards.

One name that shows up, and the donor reports three separate times, is CAIR Action. Florida and Texas have Credibly labeled CAIR as a terrorist organization. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have labeled CAIR a terrorist organization. El Sayed has already been tied to funding from the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization. He has reportedly received funds from ISNA.

CAIR Donations

$10,000 on March 25, 2025. $75,000 on March 5, 2026. $100,000 on July 20, 2026. That is $185,000 in all, roughly a quarter of all the itemized money the fund has reported raising this cycle.

On July 21, Unity & Justice Fund sent $175,000 to another group, Fighting for Michigan PAC, which reported more than $800,000 in ads and mail supporting El-Sayed in the final weeks before the August primary.

CAIR Action is the political arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. On September 29, Florida’s governor and Cabinet voted to designate CAIR a domestic terrorist organization under a new state law, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued his own designation last year. CAIR is fighting Florida’s designation in federal court, and a federal judge blocked Florida’s earlier attempt to do it by executive order.

Watch Abdul avoid answering questions about the 2012 letter he signed supporting the Muslim Brotherhood presidential candidate in Egypt, Mohammed Morsi.

🚨 WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed freaks out before @BretBaier even asks his question. Baier: “Rogers has really been hitting this Muslim Brotherhood thing. I know you don’t want to talk about your family and the history there—” Abdul: “Bret, Bret, Bret, let me just, let me just—Bret, Bret, Bret, let me just—no no no no. Let me just stop there!” — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 23, 2026

Image: Wikimedia Commons: US Senate candidate for Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed meets voters at Michigan Technological University

October 22, 2025