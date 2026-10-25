New UFO Drop of Triangular Spacecrafts & Odd Creatures

In case you missed it, we had a new UFO or IAP drop. It’s the seventh tranche. This batch included an eyewitness account of the 1947 Roswell suspected UFO crash, describing alien bodies and an egg-shaped craft.

Agents say they were working at a surveillance station in an undisclosed mountain range when they saw the black triangle coming over the horizon. “We estimated the object’s wingspan at approximately nine to 15 feet, its depth at six to nine feet, and its thickness at one to two feet,” they said to the FBI.

According to the report, the triangles made no sound, had no exhaust, and showed a consistent heat signal when scanned by their thermal device, meaning it didn’t register hotter anywhere as an engine would.

“The exterior presented as a [seamless], featureless surface lacking any discernible structural discontinuities, propulsive apertures, intake structures, aerodynamic control effectors, or cockpit features,” a memo said.

NEW UFO DROP 🛸👀 https://t.co/oUYLzcjTIY https://t.co/2bt4NujNAi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2026

They described skinwalkers and troll- and dog-like creatures, the result of a 2010 investigation in Utah. According to Newsweek, one witness claimed he saw a Skinwalker just days before BAASS personnel arrived at the property, and he said his dogs chased the creature through a barbed-wire fence. Investigators collected four hair samples during the investigation; while the samples matched the witness’s description of the Skinwalker, DNA analysis determined three were from a dog, and the fourth belonged to a raccoon.