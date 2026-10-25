Antifa or anti-fascist groups are loosely organized and are considered anarcho-communist foot soldiers, despite the media’s efforts to downplay them or not mention them at all. It does appear to be different in various parts of the country; some seem to lean more towards the violent Black Bloc version, such as in Portland and UCLA.

If you know the history of antifa, they served as the Communist Party’s foot soldiers.

Antifa supposedly opposes fascism, racism, and far-right ideologies, but they go well beyond that and silence normal people who lean right, even conservatives and classical liberals. Antifa is fascist and racist.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, Joe Biden, and others have framed antifa as merely an “idea,” but they are an idea built on a long history of left-wing violence. While skeptics claim antifa has no organizational structure, the movement is divided into localized chapters, some of which are allied organizations, that coalesce in most major U.S. cities.

CAN, the Big Tent Antifa Network

In 2017, faculty established a Campus Anti-Fascist Network (CAN), tht included Stanford University Professor David Palumbo-Liu and Bill Mullen. It was allegedly to counter white nationalists. White supremacy and white nationalism were more imaginary than real, and soon every white Republican and Conservative became a hated white supremacist. It didn’t matter that it wasn’t true.

CAN called itself a “big tent” network. Antifa is mostly white, and includes no small number of deranged people.

By 2018, about a dozen chapters existed at universities, including the University of Connecticut, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Folsom Lake College, and others such as Michigan, Illinois, Penn, and Pittsburgh. They had hundreds of members and a horizontal structure.

CAN held educational events, training sessions, and coalition building against allegedly far-right speakers, which included anyone on the right, including innocent right-wing professors when we still had some, and people like Ann Colter. The founders advocated against offensive violence. Unfortunately, they defined “defensive” violence loosely.

We also have the active Torch network.

Antifa has metastasized. Today, antifa activists tout a modernized black-and-red version of Antifascist Action’s insignia while rioting in the streets and on online platforms to affirm their allegiance to the Marxist cause. In antifa’s contemporary two-flag logo, red represents communism, and black stands for anarchy.

Free Speech Is Redefined

Their ideology directly conflicted with free speech. If it is speech the left doesn’t like, it is hate speech and cannot be spoken. Antifa claims there is no free speech for fascism, but fascism is anything they don’t like as far-left extremists.

Antifa chapters at colleges nationwide aren’t formally registered at most schools, but they’re there. Now they have morphed into DSA, Young Socialists of America, or BY Any Means Necessary (BAMN). They often attack Turning Point USA events. Turning Point is not far-right; it’s a normal, traditional organization.

Historian Mark Bray, who wrote Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, argues that militant anti-fascism is a reasonable and legitimate political tradition. He describes his book as “an unabashedly partisan call to arms that aims to equip a new generation of anti-fascists with the history and theory necessary to defeat the resurgent far-right.”

The threat of the far-right was an invention, an excuse to grow violent as well as non-violent far-left organizations.

Antifa is active at Arizona State University, which also has a College Republicans Organization.

The Trump administration has designated antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, which has led many to just not call themselves antifa.

The Media Works Against the People

All throughout the unrest that began with Barack Obama’s presidency, Antifa would openly admit they were an anarcho-communist organization. However, the media continued to cover it up and describe them differently. The New York Times glorified, or at least normalized, the Black Bloc clothing in an article about what the Antifa militant wears as if it were cool and non-threatening. The article was titled, “What to Wear to Smash the State.”

Antifa, communist, radical Islamist, and communist youth groups are attempting to destabilize Europe. Yesterday, they were active in major cities in France and in Brussels, and in several cities in Italy, Spain, Serbia, and Albania.

In 2017, when I went to the Occupy Wall Street events to see what it was about, it started with about 300 people, but they set up something like stock tickers to track the success of similar global events. It listed how many people were involved in real time throughout the free world.

Occupy Wall Street didn’t work because it was all-white. They tried bribing poor black people and homeless people in the Bowery to show up, but few came. I even met gang members there who were paid to come.

The antifa and radical communist movement was global, and they wanted to grow. It did.

If you can’t see that this is a planned, organized global movement toward collectivist Hell, I can’t help you.

Read the information at this link to understand.

AI offers remarkable benefits, but in politics it echoes the left-wing legacy media. Grok is more neutral, and it has been my primary source for this article, along with my own experience, since 2008.

Featured Image: Pexels Danilo Arenos