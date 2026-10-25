Robert Reich Calls to Defund Musk & Nationalize Starlink & SpaceX

Bill Clinton’s old communist Labor Secretary Robert Reich wants to “defund” Elon Musk, along with most of the American Left. Then he wants to nationalize Starlink and SpaceX. That is, of course, communism.

Turn the companies over to the government, and you can expect failure.

Reich said Democrats should start to “defund Elon Musk.”

They should be “starting this, not just with Oversight hearings but also laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX.”

“Nationalize it!” he said.

“We should not ever have that kind of power in one person’s hands. One private person’s hands.”

He also claimed that Musk was “trying to buy the senator from Texas.”

“Why should we allow this?”

When Democrats have Alex or George Soros or Mark Zuckerberg funding them, they’re fine.

He admitted Democrats plan to target Musk. That’s what Stalin’s man did. Find me the man, and I’ll find you the crime.

Reich thinks Elon is an example of the “billionaire takeover of America,” representative of the power of oligarchy in America over democracy.

Reich is very upset about Musk torching the Democrat slush fund, USAID.

Robert Reich calls for the “defunding” of Elon Musk @elonmusk. This is the Democrats’ plan if they regain power: take away Elon’s companies and wealth. We can’t let that happen. Vote RED and stand with Elon. https://t.co/44CaZKCMP5 — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) October 25, 2026

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