Marine LePen Launches Her Presidentail Campaign Before Thousands

At the National Rally congress in Orléans on Sunday, Le Pen addressed a large crowd of cheering supporters who are looking to her to save them as France runs without much of a government, with violence and chaos in the streets.

She is courageous. They tried to imprison her and ban her from running for office because she will upset the globalist plan for the world. Today, she walked victoriously onto the stage to launch her campaign to lead her nation.

🚨 BREAKING: Right-wing Marine Le Pen just WALKED OUT to FORMALLY LAUNCH her 2027 presidential campaign amidst 3rd world-leftist riots sweeping her country “No defeat is final as long as a people REFUSES to resign itself to it!” LET’S GO! France is ready to SURGE nationalism and secure borders! 🇫🇷🇺🇸 I bet she’d become a GREAT ally of President Trump from day one. Macron did not listen to 47 — and he’s paying for it. They tried to block Le Pen from running, but failed. SHE’S RISING! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026



She is an activist for strong borders and deportations. However, she is also a strong supporter of welfare, with France’s GDP at 116%.

Jordan Bardella, re-elected RN president with 99 percent of the vote, led the crowd in singing the Marseillaise to drown out disruptions. Outside, anti-RN demonstrations drew thousands with pro-Palestine messaging.

🚨🇫🇷 Alors que des militants d’extrême-gauche ont infiltré le meeting du RN à Orléans pour tenter de le perturber, Jordan Bardella décide de lancer une MARSEILLAISE ! Quelle MAGNIFIQUE réponse ! 🫵🏻👏🏻🇫🇷 https://t.co/GlGz0bicWC — Bleu Blanc Rouge ! 🇫🇷 (@LBleuBlancRouge) October 25, 2026

“France is not in this state because of its people, but because of its leaders; not by chance, but because of absurd political decisions,” LePen said.

“Our goal is to offer the country a real alternative!”

La France n’est pas dans cet état à cause de son peuple mais à cause de ses dirigeants, pas à cause du hasard mais du fait de décisions politiques absurdes. Notre objectif est d’offrir au pays une grande alternance, une vraie alternance ! https://t.co/47hrLfWVnG — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 25, 2026

Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons