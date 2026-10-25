Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

Marine LePen Launches Her Presidentail Campaign Before Thousands

M Dowling

At the National Rally congress in Orléans on Sunday, Le Pen addressed a large crowd of cheering supporters who are looking to her to save them as France runs without much of a government, with violence and chaos in the streets.

She is courageous. They tried to imprison her and ban her from running for office because she will upset the globalist plan for the world.  Today, she walked victoriously onto the stage to launch her campaign to lead her nation.


She is an activist for strong borders and deportations. However, she is also a strong supporter of welfare, with France’s GDP at 116%.

Jordan Bardella, re-elected RN president with 99 percent of the vote, led the crowd in singing the Marseillaise to drown out disruptions. Outside, anti-RN demonstrations drew thousands with pro-Palestine messaging.

“France is not in this state because of its people, but because of its leaders; not by chance, but because of absurd political decisions,” LePen said.

“Our goal is to offer the country a real alternative!”

 

Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons

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