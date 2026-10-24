The Antifa and Communist Network Behind France’s Riots
The USA has wasted years ignoring the infiltration of the anarcho-communists of antifa, the CCP, communist and socialist Trotskyist groups, student communist groups, Palestinian terrorist groups, and radical labor unions. If ever there was a time to respond, it is now.
Since 2011, I have warned about this, and it’s gone unnoticed because the media covered it up and people like Christopher Wray said Antifa was simply an “idea.”
Antifa, or anti-fascist groups, are fascist and exist as the communist army that causes the chaos enabling a communist takeover. Know your history.
Investigative journalist Asra Nomani was in France and saw it for herself. She collected extensive data showing a network of 287 groups and local chapters, including 50 antifa groups, 27 Trotskyist groups, 27 youth groups, 24 labor unions, and 11 Palestinian solidarity groups.
President Trump needs the GOP to be voted in next month to deal with this assault because they are coming for us.
Under Joe Biden, the borders were opened to let these new voters and additional foot soldiers into the country.
Currently, protests in France have turned violent. Watch here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Belgium is also dealing with riots.
Read the full story on Fox News. While Fox is filled with leftists who are busy demonizing Donald Trump and his allies, they have supported Asra Nomani.
🔥 🇫🇷 CHAOS INC.: MEET THE ANTIFA 50 🔥
FIRST ON FOX: In 2020, former FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that Antifa was “not a group or an organization” but rather “a movement or an ideology.”
Well, last weekend in France, I saw their flags in the riots.
I was there when @MrAndyNgo built a beat investigating Antifa around the world. I knew there was more to investigate behind the idea that Antifa was simply an “ideology.”
So I spent long nights this past week buried in Telegram and Signal chats, online dispatches, Instagram calls to action and conversations with experts on France.
VOILÀ! (Pun intended.)
I mapped the ANTIFA network inside that much larger coalition.
🔴 287 groups and local chapters
⚫ 50 explicitly Antifa / antifascist groups
🔨 27 communist / socialist / Trotskyist groups
🎓 JUST 27 student / youth groups — about 1 in 10
✊ 24 labor unions
🇵🇸 11 Palestine solidarity groups
READ our full story:
https://t.co/ZsbzK3FT9s
At @FoxNews Digital, we now have a live database mapping 287 GROUPS and local chapters in France’s expanding protest ecosystem as activists mobilize for another weekend of demonstrations targeting the government of @EmmanuelMacron and coinciding with @MLP_officiel’s National Rally congress.
BOOKMARK our live database; https://t.co/foXZXO8Oe9
TWO FRONTS
Agitators are mobilizing on TWO fronts:
🔴🟢 Marine Le Pen’s National Rally congress in Orléans, south of Paris, where activists are building an “antifascist village.”
🔴🟢 Nationwide “ACTE II,” with 649 planned actions as of early Friday morning in Paris, including activity around Paris hotspots, 21 train stations, three ports, two oil depots and one refinery.
And behind the street theater?
Buses. Fundraising. Printed materials. Sound trucks. Signal channels. Transportation networks. An online mobilization hub.
A complex logistical infrastructure makes these riots happen. They’re not “student-led,” “organic” or “grassroots.”
🔥 MEET THE ANTIFA 50
1. AcaaB — Action citoyenne antiraciste antifasciste Beaucaire
2. Action Antifasciste Angevine — 3A
3. Action Antifasciste Amiens & Alentours
4. Action Antifasciste de l’Ain
5. Action Antifasciste Deux-Sèvres
6. Action Antifasciste 16 / Action AntiFa16
7. AFA39 — Jura Antifasciste
8. AFA78
9. AFA Annemasse
10. AFA Dijon / Dijon Antifa
11. AG Anti-fasciste 72
12. AG Antifasciste de Brest
13. AMAARS — Assemblée Morbihan Antifasciste Antiraciste Rurale et Solidaire
14. Antifa Paris 20ème
15. Antifas Marseille 1er
16. Assemblée Antifasciste de Bagnolet
17. Caen Antifa
18. Caen Antifa Squad
19. CALE — Collectif Antifasciste Lorient et Environs
20. Ciao Fachos
21. CNAQ — Collectif Nîmois Antifasciste et Queer
22. Collectif Antifasciste de Lutte Montrouge et Environs — CALME
23. Collectif Antifasciste du Bassin Minier
24. Collectif Antifasciste Orléans — CAO
25. Collectif antifasciste du 11ème
26. Collectif antifasciste du 20e
27. Comité antifasciste du 19e
28. Collectif de Vigilance Antifasciste — CVA 22
29. Collectif féministe antifa 71
30. CRAAAME — Collectif Révolutionnaire Autonome Anarchiste Antifasciste du Mans et des Environs
31. Fasci-Milé — PACA / Vaucluse
32. Front Féministe Antiraciste Antifasciste Juif
33. Garde Antifasciste 53
34. Gentilly Antifasciste Antiraciste
35. Groupe antifasciste Charvieu et environs
36. Gwened Antifa Crew — Vannes
37. Haut Bugey Antifa
38. Kreiz Breizh Antifasciste
39. Loiret Antifasciste
40. Lutte antifasciste forézienne
41. Millevaches Antifa — MVA
42. Morlaix Antifasciste
43. Nissa Antifa
44. Pays d’Auray Antifa
45. Réseau Antifasciste Var — RAV
46. Riposte Antifasciste Marseille
47. Riposte Antifasciste Nantaise
48. Rouen Antifasciste
49. Saint-Denis Antifa
50. TAF — Tours AntiFasciste
So look at the evidence and decide:
Is Antifa merely an “ideology”?
Or are we looking at an identifiable protest infrastructure operating through named local organizations, coalitions, communications channels, fundraising and logistics? https://t.co/FBvhzpUy4R
— Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 23, 2026
Image: AI Grok