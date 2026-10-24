Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

The Antifa and Communist Network Behind France’s Riots

M Dowling

The USA has wasted years ignoring the infiltration of the anarcho-communists of antifa, the CCP, communist and socialist Trotskyist groups, student communist groups, Palestinian terrorist groups, and radical labor unions. If ever there was a time to respond, it is now.

Since 2011, I have warned about this, and it’s gone unnoticed because the media covered it up and people like Christopher Wray said Antifa was simply an “idea.”

Antifa, or anti-fascist groups, are fascist and exist as the communist army that causes the chaos enabling a communist takeover. Know your history.

Investigative journalist Asra Nomani was in France and saw it for herself. She collected extensive data showing a network of 287 groups and local chapters, including 50 antifa groups, 27 Trotskyist groups, 27 youth groups, 24 labor unions, and 11 Palestinian solidarity groups.

President Trump needs the GOP to be voted in next month to deal with this assault because they are coming for us.

Under Joe Biden, the borders were opened to let these new voters and additional foot soldiers into the country.

Currently, protests in France have turned violent. Watch here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Belgium is also dealing with riots.

Read the full story on Fox News. While Fox is filled with leftists who are busy demonizing Donald Trump and his allies, they have supported Asra Nomani.

 

Image: AI Grok

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