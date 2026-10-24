The Antifa and Communist Network Behind France’s Riots

The USA has wasted years ignoring the infiltration of the anarcho-communists of antifa, the CCP, communist and socialist Trotskyist groups, student communist groups, Palestinian terrorist groups, and radical labor unions. If ever there was a time to respond, it is now.

Since 2011, I have warned about this, and it’s gone unnoticed because the media covered it up and people like Christopher Wray said Antifa was simply an “idea.”

Antifa, or anti-fascist groups, are fascist and exist as the communist army that causes the chaos enabling a communist takeover. Know your history.

Investigative journalist Asra Nomani was in France and saw it for herself. She collected extensive data showing a network of 287 groups and local chapters, including 50 antifa groups, 27 Trotskyist groups, 27 youth groups, 24 labor unions, and 11 Palestinian solidarity groups.

President Trump needs the GOP to be voted in next month to deal with this assault because they are coming for us.

Under Joe Biden, the borders were opened to let these new voters and additional foot soldiers into the country.

Currently, protests in France have turned violent. Watch here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Belgium is also dealing with riots.

Read the full story on Fox News. While Fox is filled with leftists who are busy demonizing Donald Trump and his allies, they have supported Asra Nomani.

🔥 🇫🇷 CHAOS INC.: MEET THE ANTIFA 50 🔥 FIRST ON FOX: In 2020, former FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that Antifa was “not a group or an organization” but rather “a movement or an ideology.” Well, last weekend in France, I saw their flags in the riots. I was there when @MrAndyNgo built a beat investigating Antifa around the world. I knew there was more to investigate behind the idea that Antifa was simply an “ideology.” So I spent long nights this past week buried in Telegram and Signal chats, online dispatches, Instagram calls to action and conversations with experts on France. VOILÀ! (Pun intended.) I mapped the ANTIFA network inside that much larger coalition. 🔴 287 groups and local chapters

⚫ 50 explicitly Antifa / antifascist groups

🔨 27 communist / socialist / Trotskyist groups

🎓 JUST 27 student / youth groups — about 1 in 10

✊ 24 labor unions

🇵🇸 11 Palestine solidarity groups READ our full story:

https://t.co/ZsbzK3FT9s At @FoxNews Digital, we now have a live database mapping 287 GROUPS and local chapters in France’s expanding protest ecosystem as activists mobilize for another weekend of demonstrations targeting the government of @EmmanuelMacron and coinciding with @MLP_officiel’s National Rally congress. BOOKMARK our live database; https://t.co/foXZXO8Oe9 TWO FRONTS

Agitators are mobilizing on TWO fronts: 🔴🟢 Marine Le Pen’s National Rally congress in Orléans, south of Paris, where activists are building an “antifascist village.” 🔴🟢 Nationwide “ACTE II,” with 649 planned actions as of early Friday morning in Paris, including activity around Paris hotspots, 21 train stations, three ports, two oil depots and one refinery. And behind the street theater? Buses. Fundraising. Printed materials. Sound trucks. Signal channels. Transportation networks. An online mobilization hub. A complex logistical infrastructure makes these riots happen. They’re not “student-led,” “organic” or “grassroots.” 🔥 MEET THE ANTIFA 50

1. AcaaB — Action citoyenne antiraciste antifasciste Beaucaire

2. Action Antifasciste Angevine — 3A

3. Action Antifasciste Amiens & Alentours

4. Action Antifasciste de l’Ain

5. Action Antifasciste Deux-Sèvres

6. Action Antifasciste 16 / Action AntiFa16

7. AFA39 — Jura Antifasciste

8. AFA78

9. AFA Annemasse

10. AFA Dijon / Dijon Antifa

11. AG Anti-fasciste 72

12. AG Antifasciste de Brest

13. AMAARS — Assemblée Morbihan Antifasciste Antiraciste Rurale et Solidaire

14. Antifa Paris 20ème

15. Antifas Marseille 1er

16. Assemblée Antifasciste de Bagnolet

17. Caen Antifa

18. Caen Antifa Squad

19. CALE — Collectif Antifasciste Lorient et Environs

20. Ciao Fachos

21. CNAQ — Collectif Nîmois Antifasciste et Queer

22. Collectif Antifasciste de Lutte Montrouge et Environs — CALME

23. Collectif Antifasciste du Bassin Minier

24. Collectif Antifasciste Orléans — CAO

25. Collectif antifasciste du 11ème

26. Collectif antifasciste du 20e

27. Comité antifasciste du 19e

28. Collectif de Vigilance Antifasciste — CVA 22

29. Collectif féministe antifa 71

30. CRAAAME — Collectif Révolutionnaire Autonome Anarchiste Antifasciste du Mans et des Environs

31. Fasci-Milé — PACA / Vaucluse

32. Front Féministe Antiraciste Antifasciste Juif

33. Garde Antifasciste 53

34. Gentilly Antifasciste Antiraciste

35. Groupe antifasciste Charvieu et environs

36. Gwened Antifa Crew — Vannes

37. Haut Bugey Antifa

38. Kreiz Breizh Antifasciste

39. Loiret Antifasciste

40. Lutte antifasciste forézienne

41. Millevaches Antifa — MVA

42. Morlaix Antifasciste

43. Nissa Antifa

44. Pays d’Auray Antifa

45. Réseau Antifasciste Var — RAV

46. Riposte Antifasciste Marseille

47. Riposte Antifasciste Nantaise

48. Rouen Antifasciste

49. Saint-Denis Antifa

50. TAF — Tours AntiFasciste So look at the evidence and decide: Is Antifa merely an “ideology”? Or are we looking at an identifiable protest infrastructure operating through named local organizations, coalitions, communications channels, fundraising and logistics? https://t.co/FBvhzpUy4R — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 23, 2026

Image: AI Grok