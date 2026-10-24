Communists Make Their Move: NYC to Seize Private Property

To address chronic neglect, New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani will transfer ownership of allegedly neglected buildings to “responsible stewards,” including “community land trusts, nonprofits, or the tenants themselves.”

The New York City Council passed the bill yesterday, forcing owners of allegedly distressed buildings to give government-approved nonprofits a 90-day head start before selling to anyone else.

This is a seizure of private property. They are seizing small buildings of three- and six-story homes. They will give it to the corrupt far-left groups that are in control of land trusts and NGOs. Greedy tenants will be there with their hands out.

Mandani promised to do this five years ago.

In communism, you’re not allowed to own private property. It’s a direct attack on our property rights, our Constitution, and our American Dream.

Mandani and his communist City Council have also weaponized the building department. These buildings are not decrepit. The government-run NYCHA buildings are decrepit, but they don’t want to go after those.

Legal challenges will come. However, the city will seize buildings quickly.

New York City Councilwoman Vicki Palladino said the wording is finalized.

“You know this is an all-out attack. You know this is strictly out of the book of Karl Marx. You’re not allowed to own anything. Now, this guy has pushed this agenda. We talked about this a while back on your show, and we didn’t think it was going to come to fruition, honestly.

“But they slipped it in yesterday into our stated meeting, and it was voted in overwhelmingly. They are coming for private property.

“This is going to affect three family homes. They’re not going after big buildings; they’re going after three- and six-story buildings. This is major, major stuff. Now they’re also weaponizing the building department when they talk about, you know, these buildings that are decrepit.

“Well, what they need to look at is NYCHA because those are government-run buildings, right? And they’re falling apart like crazy, and nobody’s doing anything about it. This is about seizure of your private property. They do not want us to own anything. They did away with the horse and buggy yesterday too, you know, and you know, private business, private home ownership. This is big stuff coming down the pike, and they are coming after the smaller guy; they’re not coming after the big luxury buildings. ..”

Image: Wikimedia Commons