Peggy Flanagan & Tim Walz: Booty Bumping for Voter Registrations

Washington Free Beacon‘s Chuck Ross reports that Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan directed millions of dollars toward booty-bumping kits. The kits help junkies take drugs through the rectum. Walz and Flanagan called encouraging drug use for druggies “harm prevention.”

They used funds from a $100 million homelessness grant to do so.

In the announcement, Flanagan, now running for Senate, said that “These grants will ensure that everyone can access the supports they need to find and secure safe, stable housing,” Ross said.

Alpha News reports that Minnesota also requires them to provide voter registration materials with the booty kits.

If Walz and Flanagan looked at their own research, they would find they are making things worse while canvassing for votes among drug addicts and homeless people who will sign anything for the gifts they give out.

According to the Minnesota Drug Crimes and Overdose Dashboard, the state tracks drug-related arrests, overdoses, and deaths, with data showing ongoing trends in both illicit and prescription drug misuse.

The Impact Minnesota and state government reports highlight that while Minnesota’s overdose death rate is lower than the national average, it is rising annually.

Minnesota recorded an estimated 8,392 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2024, with about 7,900 homeless each night overall and roughly 1,770 unsheltered, reflecting persistent disparities and ongoing statewide efforts to reduce homelessness.

Image: Pexels Timur Weber