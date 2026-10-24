Antifa’s Hit List of Our Heroes of Independent Journalism

Independent journalists are trying to do the job the media won’t, and groups of violent Antifa terrorists prepare hit lists of these journalists to stop the reporting on them. Antifa no longer works in secret, but they don’t want photographs or videos.

The Hit List

Antifa has a hit list of independent journalists covering riots. The following is one from Chicago.

BREAKING: Chicago Antifa has created a Hit List of conservatives, reporters, and independent journalists who cover riots Group: 1312 Antifascists https://t.co/TghSR2Pwfu — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2026

Cam Higby

Cam Higby has found poll workers who don’t care who votes, and dangerous terrorists who recruit people out in the open.

He recently found poll workers in Minneapolis signing up foreigners to vote. They weren’t dangerous, but the next group was.

At Wayne State University, Higby talked with two Abdul El Sayed supporters, one a Shia Muslim convert, who seeks the violent overthrow of the government. Their group is FRSO (Freedom Road to Socialism).

The person Higby spoke with wants to kill the landlords and the capitalists in general. Watch it at this link.

Threatening to kill people or overthrow the government isn’t free speech, and someone should be arresting these subversives. Higby notes, “How foolish have we been that the biggest Muslim strongholds in America are in the Midwest and Texas???:

Watch the clip on this link from the same American traitor.

By the way, the Muslim Brotherhood endorsed El Sayed.

Muckraker is one of the heroes.

Katie Hobbs canvassers are telling felons and noncitizens to register to vote. A Muckraker journalist posed as a Canadian citizen and asked to register to vote. The canvasser not only agreed to help the alleged non-citizen register, but when asked whether other Canadians could register too, she said, “Tell them to do it online.”

A Muckraker journalist told a canvasser they were not a U.S. citizen. Despite this, at the journalist’s request, the canvasser marked “yes” on the voter registration form’s citizenship question.

The journalist posed as a felon on probation and asked to register to vote. The canvassers looked up the law and saw that a felon on probation is ineligible. Even so, they encouraged our journalist to register: “You should just do it.”

The undercover journalist asked a phone bank trainer whether she asks callers if they’re citizens. The trainer’s answer: “We don’t care.”

Nick Sortor

Nick has been tireless.