The Ilhan Omar Rabbit Hole: Her Sister’s Marriage Certificate

The New York Post published the marriage certificate of Ilhan Omar’s sister.

It is a certified copy of a 1997 United Kingdom marriage certificate for her sister, Leila Nur Said. The document lists the bride’s father as Nur Said Elmi, a Somali military officer. Currently, Omar’s late father is publicly known as Nur Omar Mohammed. Multiple accounts indicate he also used the name Nur Said Elmi and served as a colonel in the Somali military under the Siad Barre regime before the family fled the country and resettled in the United States in the mid-1990s. Sources familiar with the family’s history told the New York Post that the name and occupation on the 1997 certificate match Omar’s father.

Kagan Dunlap reported the naming customs in Somalia. Somali naming conventions are typically patronymic, meaning you get named after your father and your grandfather. So a person’s full name typically consists of a given name, followed by the father’s given name, then the paternal grandfather’s given name. Under that system, children of a man named Nur Said Elmi would carry the sequence Nur Said Elmi in their own names. Now Omar’s second husband, whom she married in a civil ceremony in Minnesota in 2009 and divorced in 2017, is named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Federal court filings related to an ongoing investigation into her immigration records refer to the congresswoman as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Alone, this doesn’t prove Omar married her brother, but the evidence is persuasive, and when asked whether she married her brother, she answered, “not to my knowledge.”

She has strongly denied marrying her brother and said she finds the suggestion “offensive.” However, she provides no information about her second husband that would disprove the allegation.

Immigration fraud has no statute of limitations.

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