More Evidence of Ilhan’s Dark History

Senior U.S. officials have confirmed to Newsmax that the probe into Congresswoman Omar’s immigration status originated at the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Unit inside Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI. It was HSI agents who carried out the raid on Omar’s Washington D.C. home earlier this month.

Officials also told Newsmax that they are examining three major areas whether Omar’s father lied during his immigration process, particularly about his military service, Congresswoman Omar’s alleged use of aliases, and whether she fraudulently married her brother.

A source close to the case denied there’s any active investigation into whether Omar’s father, a former senior officer in Somalia’s military, committed war crimes, but did concede that the probe originated at the war crimes unit inside DHS.

Ilhan’s father is accused of sentencing people to death and was known as “the judge.”

The father was a top colonel in the brutal, genocidal communist government that ruined Somalia and tiok part in a genocide.