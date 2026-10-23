Bret Baier’s Revealing Interview with a Combative Abdul El Sayed

Bret Baier asked Abdul El Sayed about his cavalier comment when a reporter asked him about the wait times and quality of care under a government-run Medicare for All system. El Sayed said, “Well, it sucks for them.”

Abdul denied saying it, but Baier told him it’s right here and you did say it.

El Sayed went on to rant about medical debt and said, “That sucks.” The deductible “sucks”. Waiting two and a half months to speak with a cardiologist “sucks,” and so on, manipulatively refocusing the word “sucks.”

Abdul has a transparently manipulative knack for flipping the script.

The most interesting part came up when Baier asked him about the Muslim Brotherhood. All Abdul would have to say is that he disavows the terrorist group, the Muslim Brotherhood. Instead, he evades the question with a diversion like, “I never will be a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

He also refused to answer the question about the 2012 letter he signed supporting the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood operative Mohamed Morsi for President.

Bret Baier

“Mike Rogers has been really hitting this Muslim Brotherhood thing. I know you don’t want to talk about your family and the history there…”

Abdul El Sayed

“Let me just stop there. You were asking this question to raise a question about whether or not I have dual loyalty.

Bret Baier

“This is specific. His campaign cites a 2012 statement …”

Abdul El Sayed (speaking over Baier and interrupting)

“And as as every senator who’s ever served, I will swear an oath to that Constitution. I’m not interested. I’m not interested in any of the 2012 statement in a letter.

“You’re going to want to walk out of pull that out of context. You’re going to you’re going to ask questions about my name. Let me just be clear.

“This is Rogers. I will swear that. Don’t be Rogers’ campaign. I’m asking a question. Be a be a journalist. As a journalist, if you’re asking about my allegiance to the Constitution, I have never been a member of this Brotherhood.

“I never will be a member of this Brotherhood. I am interested in serving the United States.

“I’m interested in swearing an oath within the Constitution that every senator has more oath.

“If the question about my faith is the issue which my brothers want it to be, I think it is sad and beneath, and frankly beneath the president of the United States, to make that an issue because under our Constitution, you’re guaranteed the right to pray as you choose to pray.”

Abdul El Sayed likes to put words in people’s mouths when they ask a question he doesn’t like. Baier didn’t ask him if he would be loyal to the Constitution and he didn’t say a word about his religion.

I thought Baier was obsequious, and El Sayed is just unlikeable.

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @BretBaier challenges Abdul El-Sayed over his astonishing ‘well sucks for them’ response when asked about medical wait times https://t.co/klfF8bdMI4 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 23, 2026

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