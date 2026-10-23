Polish MEP Dominic Tarczński: England and France Have Fallen

Polish MEP Dominic Tarczński appeared on Piers Morgan’s show arguing that Islam clashes with Western values. He declared that France and England have already fallen, while Poland stays firm by rejecting Muslim immigration.

Tarczński has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees. He noted that Christians can’t build churches in Qatar, so mosques shouldn’t rise in Europe, and pointed to France’s riots, where churches were damaged but no mosques were touched.

Citing a Polish soldier killed by migrants at the border shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ he dismissed Morgan’s pushback on blanket bans, insisting Poland prioritizes its own security.

Poland doesn’t have the unrest other European nations do.

Mr. Tarczński coined the phrase, “Be like Poland.” He wants to convince other European nations to ban Muslim immigration.