Trump Sues Over ‘Scammer’ Daniel J. Sullivan as Marc Elias Cries Foul

Republican Alaska Senator Daniel S. Sullivan must compete with another Daniel Sullivan. The other Dan Sullivan claims to be a Republican but has been absent from politics. Suddenly, he wants to run for the Senate. President Trump approved a lawsuit to address what appears to be a scam. The media is reporting it with a left-wing slant.

The CNN headline reads, “Trump DOJ sues to block Alaska US Senate results if Republican incumbent loses.” It might be more accurate to say another Daniel Sullivan, Daniel Jr. Sullivan, funded by the shadowy ActBlue, is running as a Republican to steal votes from the incumbent Daniel Sullivan. The goal is to help Democrats win.

President Trump always goes through the legal channels. However, some in the media claim Trump is trying to block a possible win by Democrats. They aren’t phrasing this correctly.

The two Sullivans are confusing voters. It’s easy to make a mistake when only an initial separates them. Most people don’t pay close attention to details when voting. They are busy living their lives.

The lawsuit claims:

“For example, some supporters of Senator Sullivan likely will inadvertently vote for Daniel J. Sullivan,” the filing says.

“To guard against this danger, it is vital that Defendants not certify any election result that may be impacted by voter confusion,” the suit says.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward’s filing said the action was brought “to protect the integrity of the 2026 Senate election in Alaska.”

It’s framed by many as Democrat trickery, and it’s new, so how else can he handle it but legally?

Article III Project President, Mike Davis, said, “There’s no question Democrats are intentionally running Alaska U.S. Senate fringe candidate Daniel J. Sullivan to confuse and disenfranchise voters who wish to vote for U.S. Senator Daniel S. Sullivan–so their Democrat candidate can eke out a victory.

“The courts must intervene,” he insists.

Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton’s bulldog who ekes out Democrat votes from air, wrote on X: “Donald Trump has sent his DOJ cronies to file a bullshit lawsuit to try to steal a Senate election in Alaska. They will fail. When we fight, we win.”

Democrat talking points, like Mr. Elias’s, went out, but here is what the lawsuit actually says:

The DOJ asks the court to block certification of the results if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses to Democrat Mary Peltola by a margin that could be affected by votes for another candidate with the same name, Daniel J. Sullivan (also referred to as Dan J. Sullivan Jr. or similar). This would depend on an investigation into whether those votes were intended for the senator.

The complaint alleges that Daniel J. Sullivan (a retired teacher/former Forest Service worker from Petersburg who filed in late May 2026) is running as a Republican “with the intention of misleading supporters of Senator Sullivan into voting for him,” with the “sole purpose” of benefiting Peltola by siphoning votes.

It cites earlier findings by Alaska Elections Director Carol Beecher that the candidacy was not in good faith and was intended to confuse or mislead voters (Alaska’s trial court and Supreme Court later ruled he could stay on the ballot). The DOJ frames this under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), particularly language about protecting the “integrity of the electoral process,” and claims certifying a potentially tainted result would violate that duty.

According to a September article in the NY Post, Dan J. Sullivan colluded illegally with a liberal group:

Retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan, also known as “Decoy Dan,” has been accused by a watchdog of secretly and illegally colluding with a liberal group to take down his namesake Alaska senator.

The connection comes from veteran Democratic strategist Amber Lee, who worked with his campaign while sitting on the board of the left-leaning 907 Initiative, a government transparency watchdog that has spent some $1.5 million on ads attacking incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-Alaska), disclosures show.

“It is absolutely a violation of federal election law for someone to wear two hats,” Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of watchdog group Americans for Public Trust, which filed the complaint Tuesday, told The Post.

It looks like Democrat fakery.

Image: Unsplash Sammy G