Huge Ruling! Illegal Aliens Can Be Detained Without Bond

The 5th Circuit ruled that people here illegally who are arrested by ICE can be detained without bond, even if they have lived in the United States for decades. This ruling overturned the rulings by three lower-court federal judges.

“A nation ceases to be a nation if it can’t protect its borders.”

This was an 11-6 ruling from the entire 5th Circuit (en banc).

The President has plenary authority over national security, immigration, and deportations. If they entered without due process, they can leave the same way. They always have the right to self-deport and avoid legal action. Shouldn’t this have always been the law?

Read the full decision here.

HUGE: The en banc Fifth Circuit just held, 11-6, that illegal aliens caught in the interior can be detained without bond for the duration of their removal proceedings. Judge James Ho in a concurring opinion: “A nation ceases to be a nation if it can’t protect its borders.” https://t.co/nvnnmaeW8d — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

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