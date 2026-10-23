Four Soldiers Died Because the Military Knew the Risks and Continued Anyway

This story examines the October 17 grass fire at CFB Wainwright that killed four Canadian soldiers and injured dozens more during training for a NATO deployment to Latvia, arguing that the chain of command continued live-fire training despite a known fire already burning on the range. It draws on reporting, a 2021 safety audit, and family statements to treat the deaths as a preventable failure of judgment with implications for Canadian readiness and for shared North American defense through NORAD and continental security.

Four Canadian soldiers are dead because the chain of command at CFB Wainwright decided that a known grass fire, extreme fire danger, and forecast high winds were acceptable conditions for live-fire training. Thirty-nine more were injured, nineteen of them critically. The fire started on an automatic grenade launcher range. It had been burning for hours. Then, driven by the wind, it jumped nearly a kilometre in under a minute. The troops were preparing for a NATO deployment to Latvia. This was not an act of God. It was a decision made by people who had the information and chose not to stop.

The sequence is straightforward. A grass fire was detected on the range in the early afternoon. Fire danger in the area was already extreme. Environment Canada had issued wind warnings forecasting gusts of 80 kilometres per hour or higher; later measurements at the base recorded stronger gusts. Firefighters could not enter the permanent danger area because of unexploded ordnance. Range control procedures, weather briefings, and stop-training criteria exist for exactly these conditions. The military knew a fire was already burning on the live-fire range. It knew the fire danger rating. It knew the wind forecast. It nevertheless carried out the training.

When the wind shifted, the fire became a wall of flame. Sgt. Morgan Wong, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding, and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark did not survive. Byran Farrell, brother of Pte. Shaun Farrell, told the Toronto Star through tears that he did not understand why more safety precautions were not taken amid the forecasted high winds and a fire burning nearby. “They died for nothing,” he said. The question is not complicated. Why was the exercise still running when those conditions were already known?

Other families have spoken more in the language of grief than of accusation. Sgt. Wong’s family said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” and described him as someone who was “always there whenever anyone needed him.” Sonia Monk, mother of Pte. Aidan Goulding, told CBC’s As It Happens that her heart “just dropped” when she learned of the fire. Her son had quit a steady job as a mechanic because he felt he had one life to live and wanted to protect his country. Nadine Dunford, foster mother of Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, has spoken of the unfairness of losing a young man who had chosen service. These accounts do not replace the operational record. They show what the decision to continue actually cost.

This was not an unforeseeable natural disaster. Military training ranges are built with permanent danger areas precisely because of the risks of munitions and fire. The tools to recognize elevated risk and to stop training were already in place. Using them was the basic requirement. Continuing under known, elevated risks is the kind of decision that those procedures exist to prevent. The fact that the exercise went ahead raises direct questions about what the chain of command knew, when it knew it, and why the range was not cleared, or the training relocated while there was still time.

Those questions fit a longer pattern. A 2021 joint audit of the Department of National Defense and Canadian Armed Forces safety program identified weaknesses in hazard remediation, fire-safety oversight, and the limited authority of safety inspectors to compel corrective action. The audit documented that identified hazards were not always fixed in a timely way and that the system for tracking and enforcing corrections had gaps. Five years later, a known fire on a live-fire range under extreme conditions produced four deaths and dozens of injuries. The 2021 findings did not cause the Wainwright deaths. They show that safety-system problems were already on the record and had not been fully resolved.

Investigations are underway. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is leading a probe with Royal Canadian Mounted Police support. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered; Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan has pledged that its findings will be made public. Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also examining the deaths, and the province has asserted its own jurisdiction. Typical Boards of Inquiry take nine to twelve months; officials have said this one will take as long as necessary. Fifty investigators were reported on the ground in the early days. These processes matter, and the public commitment to release findings is welcome. At the same time, the military is largely investigating itself. That is standard practice. It also places a premium on full transparency ‒ range-control logs, risk assessments, weather briefings, and the precise sequence of decisions ‒ so that the conclusions can be tested against the record.

The broader readiness context is relevant even if it is not the immediate cause. Canada has for years maintained substantial overseas commitments, including the Latvia mission, while facing well-documented pressures on equipment, personnel, and training capacity. Live-fire training is essential for units preparing for high-intensity environments. It is not essential to continue that training when a grass fire is already burning on the range, fire danger is extreme, and high winds are forecast. These are Canadian institutional questions first. They predate the current trade and political disagreements between Ottawa and Washington.

Shared North American defense still depends on a competent Canadian partner. NORAD, Arctic surveillance, and continental threat response are not theoretical. A force that cannot reliably manage fire risk during domestic high-intensity training while preparing troops for NATO missions has implications that extend beyond one base. That does not require turning a training accident into a referendum on bilateral relations. It does require treating Canadian military competence as a matter of practical interest rather than an internal Canadian affair.

The Wainwright fire killed four soldiers and injured dozens more in conditions that the military knew were elevated and dangerous. The chain of command nevertheless carried out the training. A prior audit had already flagged safety-system weaknesses. Investigations are proceeding, and their findings have been promised to the public. What remains is whether those findings will be complete, timely, and matched by concrete changes to risk assessment, stop-training authority, and fire-safety enforcement on live ranges. Until that is clear, the deaths stand as a preventable failure of judgment under conditions the military itself had the tools to recognize and the authority to halt.

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