France’s Existential Threat: Yes, Great Things End, Great Countries Fall

The devastating riots and protests in France are primarily the result of mass immigration by unvetted people who hate the Western way of life, and a liberal culture that allowed communism to take root. Together, they pose an existential threat to this proud country, with its profoundly rich culture and history. President Macron publicly fails to recognize the problem and is covering it up.

He will soon be out of office, and only Marine Le Pen seems able to save her country.

Yes, the threat is existential. There could be no coming back for this wonderful country.

Douglas Murray’s Warning

In his recent column, “France Stares Down the Abyss of History,” for The Free Press (October 19, 2026), British author and commentator Douglas Murray argues that France faces an existential crisis and an uncertain future because of unaddressed internal conflicts, mass migration, and failed integration policies.

Murray dismisses the notion that ongoing unrest and riots in France are traditional student or economic protests. He calls it a fallacy. He points out that French government spending is massive (57% of GDP, with high education funding) and the debt-to-GDP ratio is 115%, meaning the state is borrowing heavily to fund a system that fails to build social cohesion.

Murray contends that decades of lax border policies and failed integration have turned parts of France into a breeding ground for extremism and resentment. He points to past terror attacks (such as Charlie Hebdo, the Bataclan, and the murder of Samuel Paty) as evidence of an unresolved clash between radical elements and Western secular values.

Drawing on French history and literary references, Murray warns that civilizations are fragile. He concludes that if nations like France refuse to confront and remove those who openly reject and hate their foundational culture, the country risks being reduced to “nothing more than a beautiful name” in the history books

Murray views France’s trajectory as a bellwether, or warning sign, for other Western nations—including Britain and Australia—arguing that unchecked mass migration and leaders’ reluctance to prioritize public order over political correctness threaten Western Europe’s future stability.

JD Rucker in His Substack Today

The Federalist reported that the Article III Project is running a daily digital ad through the midterms warning voters about the [Communist-Islamist] partnership. Founder Mike Davis, the former Gorsuch clerk and Grassley aide who helped seat a generation of originalist judges, stated the diagnosis without the usual hedging.

“The Red-Green Alliance is the most dangerous partnership in American politics, and the radical left is proud to be part of it,” Davis said. “Communists want your country. Islamists want your faith. They hate America, and they’ve figured out they’re stronger when they march together.”

History already recorded the ending. In 1979, Iranian communists marched with the Islamists to overthrow the Shah. Once Ayatollah Khomeini held the state, the useful leftists were liquidated. The red always underestimates the green until the green no longer needs the red. It is a coalition defined by its enemies.

It never ends well.

The Federalist

In his latest article, “Yes, The Riots In France Are Because Of Mass Immigration,” Federalist Senior Editor John Daniel Davidson argues that the turmoil unfolding across France is the predictable consequence of decades of mass immigration and failed assimilation.

Drawing on his experience living in southern France in 2011, Davidson recalls a country rich in history, culture, and tradition, but one already grappling with the consequences of immigration policies that had reshaped entire communities.

He thinks France’s future is at stake.

I believe it’s not only France. The Red-Green alliance is global. They are after Europe and beyond. They are especially targeting the United States, the last beacon of hope.

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