Media Gaslights the Communist-Anarchist-Islamist “Clashes” in France

On Saturday, protests in France turned violent. Watch here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Belgium is also dealing with riots. It doesn’t help that judges lifted the ban on mass demonstrations in some key areas. The media will not acknowledge the role of communists, anarchists, and radical Islamists behind the protests and riots.

Gaslighting

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested in nationwide protests in France, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said Saturday. Reports differ on how many and the timeframe.

CBS News is still claiming the violence is about the high cost of living, income inequality and the country’s education system. They still say the protests were largely peaceful. No conservative group has ever received this kind of euphemistic attention.

The French Interior Ministry said about 410,000 people participated in about 298 protests nationwide. Union organizers from the General Confederation of Labor put the number at around 800,000.

Reuters reported “clashes” and “largely peaceful protests.”

They wrote that the atmosphere deteriorated sharply (in southeast Paris) after the rally ended. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at a group of around 500 hooded youths before they eventually dispersed on a cold, rainy evening.

In France’s second city, Marseille, youths set fire to rubbish ​bins to block roads, and hurled rocks and bottles at security forces. Police said rioters ransacked several stores, including two jewelry shops.

Clashes also flared in Lyon, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Clermont-Ferrand, Lille, Rennes, Nantes and Toulouse.

RFI called them “clashes” and claimed they were “largely peaceful.” They said that Paris police reported“more than 500 rioters” were attacking officers on the Cours de Vincennes, in the south-east of the capital. The confrontations began at around 5:30 pm, shortly after the procession reached Porte de Vincennes. Protesters threw projectiles at officers, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. Police said they were maneuvering to arrest those responsible and help disperse the crowd.

RFI sent more than 70,000 police officers to control the mobs.

Image: Pexels Alois Moubax