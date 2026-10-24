Democrats Thrilled at the Thought of Imprisoning Musk

“He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk.”

The Bulwark crew is thrilled at the thought of putting Elon Musk in prison or sending him to The Hague. They called him a “f*cking war criminal” who will end up at “The Hague.” They literally hate him. But when he was a Democrat, they loved him.

One announced that “There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they’re doing? Yes. They’re carving up jurisdictions for who is going to subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what.”

Nothing will get done under Democrats. It will be sheer hate Hell in the USA.

The American Left is infuriated that Elon Musk trashed their slush fund: USAID.

Transcript:

Speaker 1

“However mad you are about Elon Musk, it’s not enough, and he’s the one I want. And I want him being hauled before Congress to be just the start because this guy has a body count like a fucking war criminal. We start with the U.S. Congress, and it ends at the fucking Hague for Elon Musk. Hey, you got a trillion dollars, asshole. Great, you start spending it on lawyers because justice is coming. … Oh, you don’t hate him nearly enough. There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they’re doing? They’re carving up jurisdictions for who is going to ask him. Sorry, ask him. Subpoena him to testify before which of them for what? Get a townhouse…”

Speaker 2

“big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there on Capitol Hill.”

Speaker 1

“Elon, you motherfucker! You better pack a lunch, because your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027.”

Speaker 2

“I feel like my guy Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are fucking ready. They’re loaded for bear. What’s going to happen on the policy side? I don’t know about that part, but I think Jamie and Robert are going to be ready, loaded for bear. And I just hope that Elon and Jared, you know, should start texting about property right now. I think they should get a real estate agent.”

The Bulwark Podcast

On the Bulwark podcast, Kara Swisher says Elon might already be in jail under Kamala Harris, and “he knows what’s coming for him.” Another one to put in the “what Democrats plan to do if they take power” file.

“If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I’d be worried if I were him.”

“So they’re going to start investigating again. You think he’s not on the list? He’s at the top of that list.”

Transcript:

Speaker 1

“Under Kamala Harris, he might be in jail right now, right? He is correct, and that’s not because she’s some avenging fury. It’s because there’s a lot of questions around different companies of his. If Donald Trump loses the House and Senate, I would worry. I’d be worried if I were him. You know, no matter how rich he is, there were all these agencies, some of which he put a knife in and killed in the Doge. Many of whom were investigating him. He stopped like a half-dozen investigations of his various companies. So they’re going to start investigating again. You think he’s not on the list? He’s at the top of that list. Donald Trump obviously is at the top, and his family. But Elon Musk is right up there for that. And you have to. He knows what’s coming. Like, he’s not stupid. Like of all the many things you can say about him, is he he he has a very big sense of fate, and I think it’s coming for him and real hard under.”

The mean-spirited, hateful rage is hard to listen to. If you can stand it, watch it here.