Zohran’s Central Park: No Horse-Drawn Carriages

If you’re a New Yorker, you know how important the horse-drawn carriages are to New York City culture. They bring Central Park to life and draw tourists. The horses have never been abused. In fact, they are being saved from the glue factory.

Communist Islamist Mayor Mamdani pushed to end it, and the City Council agreed. They will be banned as of June 1, 2028. Anything cultural and financial will soon die under Mamdani.

The opportunity to ban the carriages came up when an 18-year-old jumped from a carriage to help his mother as the horse bolted. The boy hit his head when he fell. He tragically died. It was a freak accident.

The business employs hundreds of people, and the City Council said they’d get them jobs. Don’t expect that to happen.

The animal groups were thrilled. Those are the same people who won’t allow elephants in our circus or zoo.

The big news is the land the horse-drawn carriages sit on is worth millions, and the administration probably has the bidders lined up.

The same goes for the land Riker’s Island prison is on. It’s worth a small fortune. The same goes for the land the Black historic church in Brooklyn was on before it was set on fire by an arsonist. The churchgoers wanted to save the South Brunswick Reformed Church. The Mamdani building boss quickly took it over without giving parishioners much time to assess the situation.

Image: Pexels Luca Sullivan