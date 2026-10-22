El Sayed: Medicare for All for Trans, Illegal Aliens, Everyone

Medicare for All doesn’t work anywhere, but it will work worse in the United States if Abdul El Sayed gets his way. He plans to use tax dollars to fund expensive transgender surgeries, immoral child transitions, and people who come into the country illegally.

Estimates from organizations like the Mercatus Center and the House Budget Committee project that Medicare for All would increase federal spending by roughly $32 trillion to $47.4 trillion over a 10-year period. That is without counting all the millions who will come illegally for healthcare.

Medicare for All is fantastical thinking.

Anyone familiar with Cloward and Piven might say the goal is to take down the system, because this would do it.

There is never enough money for Medicare for All without all these outrageous add-ons. People will come from around the world to get treated. We will become something worse than Cuba. Perhaps that is the real goal.

Medicare for All covers dental, vision, everything, and it’s pie-in-the-sky.

Chuck Ross writes about it on The Free Beacon. He uncovered a five-year-old clip in which El Sayed promotes the idea.

We desperately need Medicare for All in this country. https://t.co/6AenJ7HV2s — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 21, 2026

Image: AI Grok