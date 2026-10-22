California Judge Banned the Admin from Probing Noncitizen Voter Fraud in 9 States

California Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín blocked the Trump administration from investigating voter fraud by noncitizens in 9 states. The Supreme Court has already rejected judges’ rulings for other states or anywhere outside its jurisdiction. This judge did it anyway.

This one judge ordered DHS to stop its voter probes in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A group named “Voto Latino” is involved in the block. Her order runs right up until polls close on Election Day.

This is suspicious, especially since Voto Latino is a very active get-out-the-Latino-vote group. Is this what democracy looks like under Democrats?

Image: Unsplash Steve A. Johnson