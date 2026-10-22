They’re Back! Paris Court Lifts Ban on Mass Demonstrations

One common thread in these riots and protests across the West and South America is judicial overreach. There is a pattern. It’s a serious problem in the United States and in Paris this weekend. After the violence and destruction of the protests, an administrative court in Paris overturned a police-issued ban on a mass demonstration, allowing thousands of protesters to gather in the city on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

So far, it’s peaceful, but how long will it remain that way? The NFL Steelers and Saints play in Paris this weekend. It could attract some bad behavior.

Paris police had initially banned planned demonstrations across key areas (including around the Élysée Palace, parliament, the Louvre, and the Champs-Élysées) following a weekend of severe street violence, looting, and torched cars. Organizers challenged the decision, and an administrative court overturned the ban.

Thousands are chanting in Paris today.

The French still follow the narrative that the violent protests are mostly peaceful and that the students are unhappy with their schools.

Does anyone believe the communists, anarchists, and Islamists involved care about their education while they are beating up their teachers and trying to burn down 150 schools?

Pexels, Jane Grn