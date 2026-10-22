Laura Ingraham describes the radical left’s playbook in the clip below. A popular X user and Internet investigator, Data Republican, obtained DSA documents that match Ingraham’s statements. However, as Ingraham suggests, it is not just the DSA; it’s much broader. The movement includes staffers from the Obama and Biden administrations and former USAID employees. Notably, Elissa Slotkin is expecting something along these lines (see below).

It’s real, not a conspiracy theory. This is what the Democratic Socialists of America plan to do. They are radical communists, not socialists. The plan is meant to destabilize America. A global network backs it.

Ingraham explains that they plan to flood the streets nationwide until Trump invokes the Insurrection Act. They want to push him into using the military so they can claim government abuse.

The press will amplify every clip because it’s filled with employees who sympathize with them.

Then blue state governors will unite to override federal authority and rewrite the Constitution. Ingraham says former Obama and Biden staffers, ex-USAID emloyees, and community organizers, who are generally communists, are openly discussing it.

One former USAID staffer made it sound like utopia. “We’re going to have to, if we want to live in peace and deeper democracy, reform our legal frameworks.”

Some disgruntled USAID workers promised to form a movement to take on the government when they were fired.

They call it reform. That is their euphemistic word for a power grab. France is the blueprint, a trial run.

Gunther Eagleman is a great source for up-to-date videos.

🚨 BREAKING: Laura Ingraham just laid out what she says is the radical left’s playbook to take down federal authority. Per Ingraham, it goes like this. Flood the streets nationwide until Trump invokes the Insurrection Act.

Claim the military is committing abuses. Get the press to amplify every clip. Then blue state governors unite to override federal authority and rewrite the Constitution. She says former Obama and Biden staffers, ex-USAID employees and community organizers are openly discussing it. One former USAID staffer made it sound like utopia. “We’re going to have to, if we want to live in peace and deeper democracy, reform our legal frameworks,” They call it reform. It’s a power grab with a nicer name. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 21, 2026

Since Democrats are not fighting the DSA takeover, I suggest people take this seriously.

Curiously, Senator Elissa Slotkin, a far-left former CIA agent, said she’s prepared for a situation in which the Trump administration attempts to change the outcome of the election: “Right in the last two weeks of the election, they somehow come up with a national security incident that only they can protect us from.”

The clip of her saying it is difficult to listen to, so here’s the transcription:

“Purposely put out by the Trump administration, trying to change the outcome of the November vote. They sued for Michigan’s voter rolls. They tried to taint mail-in voting and say it’s bad. It’s not to be used. They couldn’t do that, and so they tried to change the post office rules of who was allowed to use a mail-in vote. They didn’t succeed by any of that.

“The thing I’m watching very closely, as a national security person, because it’s a standard tactic for the proletariat abroad, is like right in the last two weeks of the election, they somehow come up with a national security incident. You know, something that only they can protect us from. So, and they need to send out federal law enforcement, ICE, the uniformed military to the polling place.

“So, I am watching that very, very closely. As a senator, I felt so strongly about this that I helped organize what’s called a TTX, the tabletop exercise. It’s actually a technique we use in the military, where you game out.”

Does she know something we don’t?

Image: AI Grok