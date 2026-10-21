DOJ Court Filing Identifies Ilhan Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (Her Brother’s Name)

DOJ court filing on the Ilhan Omar search warrant identifies her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” aka, Ilhan Abdullah Omar. Elmi is the family name of Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the brother she allegedly married in 2009.

The federal government listed Elmi as her primary name, and “Omar” as the alias.

The DOJ is now asking a judge for more time before it responds to press groups all trying to unseal the warrant for her D.C. home.

I have been reading about this and writing about it for more than a decade. At one point, Politifact contacted me to follow up on the story. I referred them to Scott Johnson at Powerlineblog. He lives in Minnesota and warned people about her years ago. He had much of the information. Naturally, Politifact didn’t fact-check the story. I do suspect it is because they found out it was true.

Journalist David Steinberg has released the Ilhan Omar files. He also posted links to the many articles he has written.

It appears that the DOJ file was assigned to Chief Judge James E. Boasberg (JEB) of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It is hard to believe he will be just.

The Miscellaneous File

This is their marriage license application.

Image: Wikimedia Commons