There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case

Ilhan Omar is an enemy of the State. She hates the USA and has said she would love to go back to Somalia. We would be better off if she went back. Omar is a bad influence on Somalis and is anti-American. Regarding her potential immigration fraud, the statute of limitations might not limit prosecution.

Catherine Herridge noted that passport fraud may be another avenue for prosecution of Ilhan Omar.

Passport Fraud

Passport fraud could also support criminal charges under 18 U.S.C. § 1542 (False Statement in Application).

The 10-year statute of limitations on passport fraud resets each time the individual renews their passport if the underlying application records, such as a Social Security Number, were obtained through fraud.

This legal strategy was used to obtain a holding charge for the American terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki after 9/11. Anwar al-Awlaki was a dual U.S.-Yemeni citizen. The radical cleric, who became a top al Qaeda leader, was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where his parents lived at the time. He later grew up in Yemen. When it was time for college, Awlaki gamed the system. He applied for tuition assistance through the State Department and USAID to finance his studies at Colorado State University.

Awlaki was not eligible for financial support as a U.S. citizen, so he used his Yemeni passport (and false claims about his birthplace) to secure roughly $20,000 in scholarship money.

When the Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated Awlaki after 9/11 for his relationship and material support of hijackers in San Diego and Virginia, a seasoned federal investigator ran down the scholarship scam. Unfortunately, the statute of limitations had run out on the USAID tuition fraud.

A State Department Diplomatic Security Agent then discovered Awlaki made false statements to secure a J-1 visa (a non-immigrant visa for educational purposes).

Once in the U.S., Awlaki applied for a Social Security Number, falsely claiming he was born in Yemen. Awlaki used the fraudulently obtained Social Security Number to fraudulently obtain a U.S. passport.

The 10-year statute of limitations reset every time the American terrorist renewed his passport. USAID record (via Pamela Browne).

Image: Wikimedia Commons