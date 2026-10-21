Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored

Descendants of Chief Two Guns White Calf, whose portrait inspired the Redskins logo from 1972 to 2020, accuse the NFL team of dropping the name without consulting them amid activist pressure. They call for restoring the name and image. They also want the new 2030 stadium the John Two Guns White Calf Memorial Stadium. It would be the first NFL venue named for a Native American leader.

The Blackfeet said the name “Redskins” is a tribute, not a slur. They say the name honored the Chief.

“We want the name and logo restored with our family’s direct participation and blessing, and the new stadium named the John Two Guns White Calf Memorial Stadium — the first NFL stadium ever named for a Native American,” said Morningstar Gopher, the press and media relations rep for the Estate of Chief Two Guns White Calf, speaking to the Washington Examiner.

“The Redskins logo, for our family, was never meant to cause harm,” he continued. “It was a source of pride. We want our own people to see that.”

So far, the NFL hasn’t given them an audience after bowing to the far left’s wishes.

The media won’t discuss this issue, even though the tribe has proof the Redskins were meant to honor one man, not serve as a generic term.

According to journalist Desiree Townsend, the Commanders have a dark history. Commanders were once sent to destroy Native Americans. Before 2020, Sundays with the Redskins were filled with native pride, she says.

They are hoping to meet with President Trump.

The Commanders should think seriously about it. Their new name is really awful.

Image: Wikimedia Commons