If Democrats Regain Power, Elon Musk Is a No. 1 Target

Democrats have not presented a plan to improve Americans’ lives. Sure, they use terms like affordability, no wars, and eliminating billionaires, but they won’t provide solutions. All they care about is eliminating Republicans. Along those lines, they are planning their investigations into President Trump and all of his allies. High on the list is Elon Musk, a genius who is making life better.

Politico reports that Elon Musk “better watch out.” He has too many flaws for them. Two of his faults are that he is too rich for the envious and important as a GOP donor.

Musk is a “man of intense interest to several potential committee chairs and rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers who see multiple fronts for investigations.”

They plan to investigate his role in DOGE and in throttling Starlink in Ukraine, which helped bring Ukraine to the negotiating table after five years of death and misery.

Politico says Democrats are already “gaming out” how they will approach [attack] Musk.

Democrats aren’t even waiting for their expected November win. They are demanding Musk appear before the Government Accountability Office and the House Ways and Means so they can torment him over how much DOGE saved and what he did with Social Security information.

They don’t mind rehashing the same overused assaults again and again.

What kind of people attack a man who has done so much for this country?

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