By Cassandra McBride

The anti-gun lobby often claims that guns in the home make the household less safe. We analyzed peer-reviewed studies and government databases to get to the bottom of their claims.

Our updated report shows that guns in the home don’t necessarily make the occupants less safe. Here are the highlights:

There is one gunshot fatality for every 2,547 adults living in homes with guns in the U.S. annually (2018 to 2025*), though not all victims lived in homes with guns.

In 2022, 78.3% of unintentional firearm deaths occurred in a private residence, with 52.5% occurring in the victim’s residence.

Firearms and hanging were involved in only 8.8% of suicide attempts, but accounted for 75.3% of suicide fatalities.

Millions of Americans have at least one gun in their home. We hope you’ll read and share the full report at Ammo.com.