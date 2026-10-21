Operation Blackout is a global law enforcement campaign led by FBI Director Kash Patel to dismantle international criminal scam compounds targeting Americans. No president has addressed this before. Most of the victims are seniors; some have lost their savings from these people who prey on them.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau is expanding its global hunt for sprawling scam compounds that prey heavily on Americans, telling Fox News Digital that Operation Blackout has seized roughly $17 billion tied to the schemes.

“I watched my grandmother lose her life savings to scammers, and I would love to see them all be put away,” said one victim.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI’s Operation Blackout has dismantled over 20 scam compounds across Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Two weeks ago in Ghana and Nigeria, agents arrested another 300 people and seized another $15 million taken from American seniors.

“We’re not waiting for the scammers to hit our citizens. We’re going out there in full force.”

He says the administration has already stopped 11,000 Americans from losing $675 million before the scams could hit.