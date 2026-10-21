American Imprisoned in Russia Heads Home & a Peace Deal Coming
Stephen Hubbard is coming home. Hubbard, 74, who lived in eastern Ukraine, was detained in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion and was later convicted in a Russian court of serving as a mercenary.
Russia released him on Wednesday after nearly five years in detention, amid an apparent warming of ties between Washington and Moscow.
The 74-year-old from Michigan had been living in eastern Ukraine for years when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. He was detained two months into the war as Russia captured swaths of Ukrainian territory. Two years later, a Russian court convicted him of serving as a mercenary.
Mr. Hubbard is overjoyed to be released. His family acknowledged President Trump’s and President Putin’s roles in his release.
News of his release came out of a meeting between President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Peace Deal
Russia has also agreed to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US after November 10th. Hopefully, this means the war will end. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has agreed to freeze the war at the current lines, but he wants an agreement for security guarantees from the US and the EU to follow.
🚨 BREAKING: After meeting with President Trump’s team, Zelensky announces HE WOULD ACCEPT A PEACE DEAL to FREEEZE the current frontlines as they stand
Zelensky would keep 75% or more of his territory.
Now FOLLOW THROUGH!
ZELENSKY: "Yes. Right now, we have to freeze. This is the real way to end this war."
They better not blow this one up. Trump has been working at it for MONTHS
This comes as 47 secured ANOTHER prisoner release from Russia, and has not put the new sanctions on Russia yet
This comes one day after he met Witkoff in Oslo, and just hours after Witkoff sat down with Putin in St. Petersburg
Trump’s pressure is WORKING 🇺🇸
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026