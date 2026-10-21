American Imprisoned in Russia Heads Home & a Peace Deal Coming

Stephen Hubbard is coming home. Hubbard, 74, who lived in eastern Ukraine, was detained in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion and was later convicted in a Russian court of serving as a mercenary.

Russia released him on Wednesday after nearly five years in detention, amid an apparent warming of ties between Washington and Moscow.

The 74-year-old from Michigan had been living in eastern Ukraine for years when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. He was detained two months into the war as Russia captured swaths of Ukrainian territory. Two years later, a Russian court convicted him of serving as a mercenary.

Mr. Hubbard is overjoyed to be released. His family acknowledged President Trump’s and President Putin’s roles in his release.

News of his release came out of a meeting between President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Peace Deal

Russia has also agreed to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US after November 10th. Hopefully, this means the war will end. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has agreed to freeze the war at the current lines, but he wants an agreement for security guarantees from the US and the EU to follow.