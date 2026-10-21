The Curious Case of Amy Acton & a Mother’s Video

Vivek Ramaswamy released an ad featuring Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, attacking her daughter’s character. Acton’s mother called her a liar and told listeners to not vote for her. Vivek Ramaswamy has taken responsibility for the ad. He said that Acton has lied about him unforgivably. Acton says Ramaswamy has taken advantage of an older woman who is not well.

The Family History

Stearns said the man the mother was living with, who later became her husband, sexually assaulted Amy Acton when she was 12 and both children were removed from the home. Arthur’s husband is deceased, but Megyn Kelly couldn’t find any record of a conviction in the case. Others agree there is no record of action taken in the Acton alleged assault case.

Donna Arthur has said that her ex-husband influenced the case because he wanted custody. She said Acton lied about living in a tent and other statements she made.

Daughter and mother have not seen each other since Amy was 12.

In 2020. Amy Acton’s mother made similar negative comments regarding her daughter’s background and fitness to serve.

It is a terrible story. Vivek shouldn’t have gone there.

Then There Is Amy

Amy Acton has some political issues. She has implemented some odd rules, such as banning cameras at campaign events. She also refuses to debate Vivek Ramaswamy, who could win a debate handily.

People repeatedly call her Dr. Acton, but questions remain about whether she is a practicing physician or holds an academic credential such as a PhD.

The Fake Felony

Then there was the fake felony when she claimed a man lunged at her and came very close to her, terrorizing her. There were reports from her campaign that he had a gun, when in fact, he had a phone. She wanted him charged with a felony, but from what the prosecutors said, there was no evidence of a felony, just minor misdemeanors.

He came through the tent waving a phone; he wanted to ask her questions, and a couple of people grabbed him. Someone fell and was apparently slightly injured. There was no felony.

Despite there being no serious attack on her, she described it as a very dangerous moment, and it became front-page news but quickly died out. Acton never released a correction.

OHIO PROSECUTOR JUST TORCHED THE HOAX. 🚨 The man they claimed “attacked” Democrat Amy Acton NEVER got near her. He walked in recording a video, called her name, dropped his phone, and security stopped him. No felony. No weapon used. Never charged with attacking Acton. The Left sold you an “assassination attempt” to smear MAGA. Share this. Demand they release the video. Don’t let them rewrite it.

#Ohio #AmyActon #CanfieldFair #FakeNews #MAGA #ElectionIntegrity — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) September 10, 2026

The Police Disturbances

Megyn Kelly did some research and found a 2019 police report from Bexley, OH, involving a domestic dispute where police were called after Acton shattered a mirror and had consumed unknown amounts of prescription drugs, possibly alcohol.

There was another police report in 2013: police came to her home following a disturbance involving her then-husband, Douglas Beach, and a teenage daughter. The daughter was afraid the parents would have an altercation.

Allegedly, No Former Colleagues Support Her Candidacy

Megyn Kelly reported that when she was director of the Ohio Department of Health, allegations surfaced that she couldn’t handle the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. She eventually resigned. Kelly said former colleagues in Ohio’s medical society have not endorsed her.

She also made some very inaccurate comments during the pandemic, such as bizarrely claiming COVID-19 had a mortality rate of 50% in the early stages.

People who worked with Amy Acton describe her as emotionally unstable. Reportedly, she would cry at work. Her former colleagues in the Ohio Medical Society endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy rather than her.

To some, Acton appears emotionally fragile.

You can watch Megyn Kelly’s report here. The report was before Vivek took credit for the ad. If he focused on her political liabilities rather than her tragic family circumstances, he would be better off.

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