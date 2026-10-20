France Is a Blueprint, The Goal Is World Communism

Yahoo confirms reports that a man suspected of arson in the destruction of Limoges’ historic 143‑year‑old City Hall, has been arrested. He is Antifa. Fifteen were arrested for the arson in this wide-ranging wave of violent protests across France and other nations.

The Purpose Is World Communism

The riots, raging across Europe, began in France on October 17, 2026. The protests and riots are not about the cost of living and poor education. Notably, most of the rioters were antifa, communists, and children of African and Middle Eastern immigrants.

The spectacular, historic Limoges City Hall suffered catastrophic damage in the fire. The famous bell tower collapsed, and the fire gutted much of the building. Its historic possessions are largely gone. At least hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed in what the media describes as “scuffles” and “mostly peaceful protests.” The political leaders are no better at describing what is happening.

The Global Movement Is In the USA

Fox News reporter Asra Nomani investigated and found that 15 of the 50 groups were [leftist] student groups. Teachers’ unions are always heavily involved, Nomani noted.

You have this Nexus of the red, which is the far left and the socialists and communists, with the green, which is Muslim and Islamist groups. Following the money brought Nomani right back to New York City.

It is a global network. Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai, funds numerous groups, including a propaganda outfit called Breakthrough News. It has been spreading the videos and images of France in flames because it puts forward the image of the West in chaos.

When I spied on Occupy Wall Street, I was told it was a global network. That was nearly a decade ago.

The Blueprint for the United States

Nomani said it’s the same playbook we have seen in the United States for the last decade. Singham ended up funding half a dozen nonprofits in the US that have unleashed foot soldiers into the streets. We saw them over the last few days marching for Palestine, marching against Israel, marching against the ICE incident in New York City. They are the chaos and mayhem we’ve seen in recent years. The radicalism in New York is connected to this global network of socialists and communists. They work with any radical groups that will help them transform the West.

Unfortunately, some in leadership roles let them run amok.

🚨 FRANCE’S RIOTS AREN’T A STUDENT PROTEST. THEY’RE ORGANIZED. Fox News Digital’s Asra Nomani says her team has identified 54 groups behind the chaos, all tied to a far-left communist and socialist network across Europe. Her words: “You don’t see the French flag flying in order for them to get a better France. They are trying to destroy the nation.” She says it’s the same playbook the far left has run here, amplified by Neville Roy Singham, a self-avowed Marxist sitting in Shanghai. She also says those same groups plan to flood the streets across Europe again on November 20th. Hammer and sickle flags, a burned town hall, cops under attack. Stop calling it a protest and start making arrests. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2026

According to the report, a transnational communist and socialist network stretching from Europe to Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia amplifies the protest ecosystem.

The groups include:

Communist and socialist parties

Revolutionary-left advocacy groups

Labor unions (teachers, public employees, etc.)

Palestinian solidarity organizations

Environmental activist groups

International media outlets such as “Breakthrough News.”

These are not student protests. Read the participant lists here and here.

One solution is to believe in the beauty and value of the West and start fighting for it.