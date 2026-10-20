More Evidence Jack Smith Was Mapping the Entire GOP Apparatus

As reported, Jack Smith was gathering information to map the entire Republican apparatus. It had little to do with J6, which is all he was charged to investigate.

Beyond what we know so far, Senator Grassley released additional whistleblower information about the type of data collected from one conservative organization.

The Information They Collected

Grassley’s information shows that Jack Smith’s team collected personal payroll data from the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI). The financial data included CPI employees’ medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage, along with a CPI bank statement.

In fall 2025, Grassley revealed that CPI was one of 430 groups Jack Smith subpoenaed or targeted as part of the Arctic Frost probe, which laid the foundation for the Jan. 6 investigation.

The new reporting shows that Smith’s data and financial record collection was broader than previously reported. While Smith had a mandate to investigate Jan. 6, CPI’s collection of February 2023 payroll data appears to go well beyond that scope. Critics, including Grassley and the Senate Judiciary GOP, say Smith’s sweeping data collection aimed to map the entire Republican network.

Combining data sets from donors, voter registration, lawmakers’ phone records (not contents), and financial transactions is far more revealing and intrusive. It can reveal the network, contact frequency, and the strength of relationships. Smith has defended the overall investigation as fact-driven and non-political. That appears to be very disingenuous.

This effort seems more like something you would do to take down the target. In this case, the target was the Republican Party. His time would have been better served mapping the communist and anarchist networks and dismantling them. It is just very odd that you have violent communists, anarchists, and radical Islamists causing mayhem that he ignores, but concentrates on a protest where some got out of hand. J6 was a one-time event. The American left wants to take down the USA.

Who can forget this Maxine Waters clip, where she says :

Interviewer: You better get what you can while he’s [Obama] there, because look, come 2016, that’s it.

Maxine Waters: “Well, you know, I don’t know, and I think some people are missing something here. The president has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life.

“That’s going to be very, very powerful. And whoever…”

Interviewer interrupting: “In terms of organizing for America, he’s now shifting to become a 501(c), that’s right?”

Maxine Waters: “That’s right. And that database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before. And whoever runs for president on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s been very smart.

“I mean, it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place. And I think that’s what any Democratic candidate is going to have to do.”

Obama’s idea of gathering overly expansive information on Democrats could easily have been used against Republicans as well. It’s possible Jack Smith was doing that. Personally, I think Smith is very radical and potentially a traitor.

Image: Wikimedia Commons