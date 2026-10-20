Democrat Joe Manchin Will Campaign for Susan Collins

As a conservative, I am not Susan Collins’ biggest fan, but I am strongly opposed to the far-left candidate Troy Jackson. He is awful. Therefore, it is good news to me that former Democratic senator Joe Manchin will campaign with her in this hotly contested Maine election. Joe Manchin became an Independent not because he stopped being a Democrat, but because Democrats absorbed the far left and left him behind. He is part of a dying breed: the moderate Democrat.

Joe Manchin recently appeared on the Squawk Box and announced that he will campaign for Republican Susan Collins.

“Whoever’s the best candidate right now — Susan Collins. I’m going to go campaign for Susan Collins.”

“You lose a Susan Collins of the Senate, you’re losing the SOUL of the Senate.”

He does not support dismantling ICE, as does Jackson. Additionally, Manchin opposes Medicare for All, an all-encompassing version of the Affordable Care Act that eliminates private health insurance. It would take healthcare out of doctors’ hands and put it in the government’s. We need to do something about health insurance, but this isn’t it.

While I will never be a Democrat again, I want the normal Democratic Party back.

The people supporting Collins’s opponent are the Democratic Party communists: AOC, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

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