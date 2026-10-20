The Fight for the West Is Here: Scott Jennings

Scott Jennings’s brief speech in the audio clip is eloquent and delivers a terrifying message: people who hate us are taking down the West. We opened our doors to everyone, regardless of their intentions. We were told they were all coming for a better life. Unfortunately, many came to destroy us, our history, culture, laws, and religion.

Scott Jennings gets it exactly right here. You can view it on X or listen to the audio.

If you listen to the audio, try closing your eyes and envision the violence from communist, anarchist, and radical Islamist operatives that we have seen throughout the USA and Europe.

You should be terrified. As Jennings says, Europe is possibly lost, and we are only a few steps behind.

We already know that most of the groups in the protests and anarchist riots are the same people who protest and riot in the USA and other countries. Their goal is to cause chaos and upend the system. Believe them when they say they hate the West and want to burn it all down. These people are criminals who steal from innocent people and hate their country. Right now, they are trying to weaken France; tomorrow, it will be the United States.

Ben Ferguson made the point in this clip when journalist Lisa Durden made some remarkable comments.

Social justice journalist Lisa Durden had a TOTAL MELTDOWN on @KatiePavlich’s show after Ben Ferguson set the record straight on the France riots. FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.” DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!” https://t.co/mso7ryqkSz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2026

President Trump tried to tell President Macron.

President Trump said he has known French President Macron for nearly a decade and warned him to close his borders. If you open the borders to the masses who hate you, you will get many people who want to take you down.