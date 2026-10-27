Detained! Far Left Justice Seizes Flávio Bolsonaro’s Passports – Updated

This article was updated to include new information

Flávio Bolsonaro was ordered to surrender his passport on Sunday after he lost to Lula. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, and police delivered it as Flávio left his father’s home.

De Moraes even looks evil. Put some horns on him, and he’s all set.

The following is a translation from the clip of Flávio Bolsonaro explaining the situation at this link:

“Well, today, man, I went to visit my father—as you know, he is under house arrest. As I was leaving, Federal Police officers were at his door, and right there in the middle of the street, I was ordered to surrender my passports and was also prohibited from leaving the country.

This decision by Alexandre de Moraes is based on a claim—allegedly made on October 23rd—that I intended to flee the country. I never said any such thing. Yet, this is the reason they are taking my passports.

“I am seeking justice. Furthermore, this decision was handed down on a Sunday night, immediately after the election results were announced. Just think: if I had won the election and the same thing had happened—if I had been confronted in the middle of the street—it would be a sign that our democracy has failed.

“This is a political move; it cannot be like this. I never had any intention of leaving the country. I will hand over my passports, but I will also challenge this decision—which is clearly an attempt at intimidation. But no one will silence me, because I spoke out many times during the campaign.”

If you try to fight communists or simply run for office, they will manufacture a case against you as they did with President Trump. This is the Lavrentiy Beria approach to justice. Somewhere in Hell, Stalin is smiling.

During the debate, Lula threatened to imprison Mr. Bolsonaro.

“Get ready,” Lula said on live TV, because on the 25th you’re going to lose your immunity, and you’re going to have problems, because there are a lot of investigations in your life that will now move forward. If your friends aren’t allowing them to move forward, now they will.”

The Two-Hour Extension to Vote

The two-hour extension to vote- the point of contention Bolsonaro was going to contest- applied only to Lula districts. In the southern districts where Bolsonaro leads, the request for a two-hour extension was denied. Communists use the same playbook every time. They used it on President Trump and in several European countries, including France.

Flávio Bolsonaro has abandoned his bid to annul Brazil’s election. He is trying to avoid prison so he can fight another day.

BREAKING: 🇧🇷 Flávio Bolsonaro abandoned his bid to annul Brazil’s election amid fears of imprisonment, according to an adviser to the Bolsonaro family. https://t.co/G1csinHUhp — The Observer Lens (@TheObserverLens) October 27, 2026

Image: Wikimedia Commons