Lula Will Criminalize Social Media Speech

Communist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won his fourth presidential election, and one of his first statements is a promise to shut down free speech. He is targeting social media; X is high on the hit list. However, it’s not just X; he also plans to target Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others. He is also talking about criminalizing it.

They are all American companies. Controlling US social media limits our First Amendment.

Government regulation of speech means only government speech gets through. Lula will control what people see, read, and share.

Lula said that they can’t have “the interference coming in from outside through digital platforms, which we are going to have to regulate.

“It’s not possible that we don’t realize that a crime in the digital world has to be treated the same as a crime in real life.

“We can’t have monstrously big companies making millions and millions, paying no taxes to this country, and trying to steer this country’s election.”

It’s clear that Lula will criminalize online speech. Will Democrat politicians use this to investigate Elon Musk? They have promised multiple investigations of Mr. Musk.

The mask is OFF. 🇧🇷 Hours after being re-selected, Lula’s first move: “We’re going to have to regulate the social media platforms.” TRANSLATION: he’s coming for your free speech. This is what a tyrant sounds like. Once a commie, always a commie. https://t.co/ines6dDJIa — Dr. Simon (@goddek) October 26, 2026

Most US media is framing Lula’s win as a rejection of President Trump, and Democrat politicians are pleased that he won.

Media Bias

Even without the regulatory state, we can’t get the truth from the media. Notice how The Telegraph reports that the communist Lula is merely “left-wing” and freedom-loving, and that Flavio Bolsonaro is “far-right.”

🇧🇷 Lula da Silva, Brazil’s Left-wing president, has won an unprecedented fourth term, beating his far-Right opponent Flávio Bolsonaro Read the full story ⤵️ https://t.co/VKrTE6LVEa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 26, 2026

Along that line, let’s jump to France and hear the truth from these women. You won’t hear it in the media.