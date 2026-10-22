The Damning DNA of Ilhan Omar aka Ilhan Nur Said Elmi

In 2021, Minnesota GOP supporter Anton Lazzaro stated online that a DNA analysis by the British company Endeavor DNA Laboratories showed a 99.999998% chance that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, were biological siblings. If this is accurate, she will be denaturalized and deported at some point.

New York Post investigative reporter Miranda Devine wrote the story.

The man who got her DNA took it off a drinking straw. Unfortunately, authorities arrested him hours after the Devine story broke. He was arrested for sex trafficking, and later convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

While the story was published, it died due to the man behind securing the DNA getting arrested on disgusting charges.

Representative Omar and her legal team dismissed the 2021 DNA report as fraudulent and politically motivated, maintaining that Elmi is not her brother.

Devine said the DNA was legitimate and that the testing company was legitimate.

In October 2026, reports surfaced that federal prosecutors and Homeland Security Investigations renewed the focus on the 2009 marriage as part of a broader federal probe, with sources alleging that investigators had more recently obtained DNA evidence. Omar’s attorneys have denied any wrongdoing and challenged the ongoing investigation.

There is no statute of limitations for immigration fraud.

This case originated under Joe Biden, but the DOJ dropped it. Attorney General Todd Blanche revived it.

Listen to Miranda Devine at this link.

Investigative journalist David Steinbeerg posted many articles on this, and you can read them here.